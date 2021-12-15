Charles County residents will get to walk into privately owned businesses without a mask for at least a little while longer.
A public hearing to decide on whether the county would reinstate its mask mandate for private businesses has been postponed until Jan. 12, 2022. A decision had been planned to be made at a meeting scheduled Wednesday at the county government building in La Plata, where protesters against mask mandates also planned to assemble.
The decision to postpone was made on Tuesday during the county commissioners weekly COVID-19 update presented by Dr. Dianna E. Abney, county health officer, a week after the Maryland Department of Health recovered from a recent cyberattack that hampered systems on Dec. 5.
According to an alert on the Maryland Department of Health website, there was no indication that any data had been stolen.
While Maryland’s health department website and local health department functions were still available, the system was only able to provide limited data on the spread of COVID-19 in the state, according to Charles County officials.
Abney stated that it was better to “leave the order as is, then decide once we have more robust data from the state.”
According to the Maryland coronavirus dashboard, continued server outages were affecting data reporting in the state.
Hospitalization data was current as of Tuesday, with 1,173 Marylanders currently hospitalized.
Vaccination data, which stated that just over 90% of Marylanders were vaccinated, was also current.
Other monitoring data would be updated “as soon as possible” according to the Maryland Coronavirus dashboard.
Wednesday’s meeting was scheduled when Charles County removed its mask mandate on private businesses on Nov. 30. The commissioners wanted to review their decision.
A mask mandate remains in place for county-owned facilities, and private businesses can make their own decisions on whether masks are required on their premises.
Charles public schools remain under a mask mandate due to an order from the Maryland school board.
Opponents of a potential renewed mask mandate had scheduled a rally to take place outside the Charles government building on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
Del. Matt Morgan (R-St. Mary’s) and Del. Mark Fisher (R-Calvert) were scheduled to appear at the event hosted by members of Reopen Charles County, who have protested mask mandates in Charles.
“I feel it is crucial to support the efforts of this group because I know once a neighboring county implements a mandate, it will not be long before there is an effort to implement it in St. Mary’s County or Calvert County,” Morgan said in an email to supporters.
A later email put out by Morgan’s office stated that Reopen Charles County would also reschedule its protest.
County commissioners still planned to hold a public hearing on Wednesday, Dec. 15, to hear comments on a bill for a commercial real property improvement and rehabilitation tax credit.
The credit would provide tax relief for bonuses to those that renovate properties based upon the increased assessment value of the property by the state of Maryland.