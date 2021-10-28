Commercial property owners could get an incentive to revitalize blighted properties in Charles County as the result of proposed legislation.
The plan to create a commercial real property tax credit was introduced after a unanimous vote by the Charles County commissioners on Tuesday.
“This provides a tool in the toolbox to help business owners revitalize blighted communities,” Commissioner Gilbert “BJ” O. Bowling III (D) said during the meeting.
The proposed legislation, recommended by an eight-member team from multiple county departments, would create a tax credit based on the increased assessed value of a property as determined by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation.
The law would require a minimum of $100,000 to a maximum of $3 million in increased value to a property for a business owner to qualify.
Credits in taxes from improving properties would vary from $3,400 for minimum improvements to $102,700 for remodels that create a maximum increase of assessed value.
According to the presentation, the credit would only be applied to the increased property assessment and phase out after five years. Businesses must apply for the credit, which will apply only to county taxes.
Taylor Yewell, chief of development with the Charles County Economic Development Department, said the idea of the credit was to incentivize commercial property owners to make improvements to lots, such as those that spawned the Velocity Center in Indian Head.
If the tax credit were to pass, it could create a situation of “carrot and stick” for commercial property owners in the county.
The proposal by Commissioner Reuben B. Collins II (D) to create a higher tax rate for blighted properties was accepted by the Charles County legislative delegation.
When asked if the proposed tax credit could coexist with that legislation should it become law next year, Deborah Hall, deputy county administrator and acting head of economic development, said that there shouldn’t be a conflict.
“Ours would reward those who are trying to take their property and make it better,” Hall said.
A public hearing is scheduled for Dec. 1 at 6 p.m.
Education funding in focus
County education funding far above minimum needs “demonstrate huge commitment to funding the board of education.”
Hall made that statement during a presentation on the county’s approach to education during an update on commissioner goals and objectives for public schools in the county.
Charles County commissioners approved $201 million in funding for the Charles school board for fiscal 2022, well above minimum requirements based on fiscal 2019 per pupil costs.
Funding amounts were split into two categories: $195,714,600 was given to maintain current education operations, with an additional $5,061,800 added on top of that figure.
Charles County also provided over $10 million in funding for the College of Southern Maryland, the vast majority spent on maintaining education efforts at the community college. The college also receives funding from St. Mary’s and Calvert governments.
Hall said that the grand total of $211,417,291 in education funding represented nearly half of the county’s $450 million budget.
County staff have also worked closely with the board of education on several areas, including representation of county staff members on steering committees that will guide the district’s implementation of Blueprint for Maryland’s Future requirements by the state.
The county’s departments of fiscal and administrative services and planning and growth management serve on a committee with school board staff and town staff to find funding alternatives for new school construction.
