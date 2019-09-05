For the 2016 stabbing death of his father-in-law, a Waldorf man was sentenced to life in prison Thursday afternoon in Charles County Circuit Court.
The Maryland Independent first reported on Hemsley’s arrest in April 2016, when he was caught trying to flee the scene of the crime with his father-in-law’s blood still on his hands. Hemsley had been separated from his wife for six months on April 23, 2016, when he entered the home of her father, 71-year-old John Edward Yates. Hemsley confronted the man in the basement, where his 12-year-old daughter witnessed her father stabbing her grandfather to death.
Hemsley's bifurcated trial before Judge Amy J. Bragunier began June 10.
In the first half, the jury was tasked with determining his traditional guilt or innocence beyond a reasonable doubt. That portion got underway that Monday and wrapped up on Wednesday: He was found guilty that afternoon.
The second half of the trial, which began the same day he was found guilty, was to determine whether or not he was criminally responsible for the stabbing death. Hemsley’s defense attorney, Greenbelt-based David M. Simpson, contended that his client, a schizophrenic, had been in the middle of an acute episode of his mental illness. In the second half of the trial, the defense bore the burden of proof.
The standard in determining criminal responsibility is a decision as to whether or not the defendant, at the time of the offense, was able to fully appreciate the criminality of their actions and conform to the letter of the law. Hemsley was found criminally responsible for the murder: Had he been found not criminally responsible, he would have been remanded to the Maryland Department of Health for an indefinite period of time.
Assistant State's Attorney Sarah Freeman noted that through the trial, neither the defense nor the prosecution ever questioned the veracity of Hemsley's diagnosis as a schizophrenic. That was settled, Freeman said: What the jury had been tasked with deciding was whether or not his illness impeded him from conforming to the standard of the law. By finding him both guilty and criminally responsible, Freeman said, they had shown that it did not.
"He's not being sentenced due to his mental health disorder, but for his criminal actions," Freeman said, calling the crime one of "the most heinous, vicious nature that I've seen in my 16 years."
Freeman reiterated for the court some of the actions Hemsley had taken both that night and in prior events that showed he was in control of his actions that evening. He'd been off his medication before, Freeman said, and had behaved violently during those times, so he was aware of the effects he suffered from choosing to not take his medication. The day before he killed Yates, he'd bought a new truck and bought a part needed to fix it the next morning. Though he did not cooperate with police at the scene, he was calm, Freeman said. He remained calm even as they arrived at the Charles County Detention Center.
All that, Freeman said, amounted to Hemsley being fully aware of what he was doing at the time he murdered Yates.
"He was in his own mind," Freeman said. "He was not in an acute period of his schizophrenic disorder."
Simpson called the case "unusual," saying he'd also never seen circumstances quite like these in his 40 years of practice. Hemsley had something of an "idyllic" life before his mental illness manifested. Then, Simpson said, "everything changed."
The state, Simpson said, may be overlooking that schizophrenia "doesn't just snap on and off," and noted for the court that the expert witness proffered by the defense said it's fully possible for someone in an active schizophrenic episode to be able to function otherwise normally. The delusion that Yates was harming his daughter alone was proof that Hemsley wasn't in his right mind, Simpson said, noting that the two men had always had a positive relationship before that night.
"I can't explain Deangelo Hemsley. I really can't," Simpson said at one point in his allocution. "This is a tough one here.
Simpson asked that Bragunier "look at the entire picture" of Hemsley's life and not solely what transpired that night.
Hemsley spoke briefly on his own behalf. He first apologized to his family for his crimes.
"It hurts me to sit here knowing how my life was in the beginning, and now I'm going through this with you all because of my illness," Hemsley said. "Look at me before I was sick and after I was sick. I just want to say God will judge me at a later time, but now he's given me a chance to think about the people I hurt. ... I've got to live with this just as much as y'all do."
Bragunier did not speak herself in administering Hemsley's sentence. Neither did his family members when reading their victim impact statements: Those were simply handed over to the judge.
Bragunier accepted Simpson's request that Hemsley be recommended for treatment at the Patuxtent Institution in Jessup, though she noted there is no guarantee he will be accepted. In addition to the life sentence, Hemsley received two 25-year and one 10-year concurrent sentences for home invasion, kidnapping and second-degree assault, respectively.