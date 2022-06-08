Jason I. Henry, 51, of Chicamuxen is making his third attempt at a Charles County Board of Education seat.
An IT professional working for a health care company in northern Virginia is making his third attempt at a Charles County Board of Education seat.
Jason I. Henry, 51, of Chicamuxen registered on March 21 to run for one of two seats in District 2 during the July 19 primary. School board seats are nonpartisan.
Henry made previous attempts in 2010 and 2014 for a school board seat and was unsuccessful, as well as a failed bid for a county commissioner seat in 2018.
He told Southern Maryland News he decided to run again due to the learning loss seen by some students in the county due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Without high speed internet, many students, especially in District 2, were put behind,” he said.
Henry said he would make summer school free for all students in order to make better use of school resources during the summer.
In dealing with mental health challenges among students, Henry said he would work to increase the amount of therapists at schools.
Other platforms of Henry’s campaign include offering free and reduced meals for all students, returning the student activity bus for students and creating a plan to recruit a diverse teacher base.
Henry says his work in the community would give him an edge in the July primary.
“I’m very active in the community, so I understand the different dynamics we have and what our students are going through,” he said.
Henry is one of five candidates in the new-look school board race, challenging Julie Brown, Olivia D. Rollamas, Jamila Smith and Brenda Thomas for one of two District 2 seats.
Twitter: @DarrylSoMdNews
