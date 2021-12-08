Students at Mattawoman Middle School got encouraging words and some morning entertainment at a unique morning assembly last week.
Capitol Heights native Jason Lewis brought “The Beautiful Tomorrow Assembly” to eighth graders on Dec. 2 to educate about the importance of college and dealing with social media in a high-energy performance in the school gymnasium.
“I don’t know many things more exciting than seeing young people excited about their future, and that’s our job,” Lewis said. “The lights, the free giveaways, the mascot, the entire presentation is to get kids excited about their future.”
Lewis was invited to the school by Mattawoman Middle School Principal Sonia Blue, who met Lewis as she was just getting settled in at her tenure at the school.
“We’ve been doing this thing since 2016, and I just met him through a wonderful invitation to come to my school and bring something different,” Blue said.
The performance featured musical performances, dance competitions, and call and response activities designed to make the students part of the show.
A central part of the performance was a story involving "Darren," a high school senior with dreams of scoring high on the SAT and becoming the first member of his family to go to college. During the story, Darren had to deal with challenges such as navigating friendships and cyberbullying from fellow classmates to reach his goal.
For Lewis, cultural relevancy is important to making sure students understood the message.
“We can provide them with the same exact topics and speaking points that the principals and parents and administrators talk about, but if we can give it a way where it’s a little more culturally palatable, you get their attention,” he said.
Lewis added that getting the students' attention meant a higher probability of retaining what they were taught, and increased the probability of behavior modification.
Blue said the message was extremely important after students had missed well over a year of time in school due to social distancing measures imposed by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our children have been out of school for over 19 months, and school not only teaches academics, it teaches maturity as well ... and for 19 months, they have not heard the message of be kind, they haven’t heard the message of being an outstanding citizen.”
Blue said social media sites such as Tik Tok have become part of the “social climate,” and not all of it was positive.
In addition to the Beautiful Tomorrow performance, Mattawoman Middle has introduced a program of announcing the names of students that have performed great deeds as outstanding citizenship at the end of the day.
The program, has been a big hit, the principal said.
“It’s gotten to the point that they will find stuff outside in the street and bring it in so that I can shout their name out at 3 p.m. for being a good citizen,” Blue said.