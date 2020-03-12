Historic Sotterley had the opportunity last Friday to update legislators on what its organization brings to the tri-county area at a Southern Maryland delegation meeting.
The Historic Sotterley site in Hollywood is a former tobacco plantation that relied heavily on slave labor in the 18th century and since has become a cultural resource for educating visitors about the past.
Nancy Easterling, executive director at Historic Sotterley, said she wanted the delegation to understand what Sotterley is doing “for Southern Maryland and for the state.” She reminded the group of legislators that Sotterley is not a county, state or federal organization so they “are not in a budget” and the plantation almost closed down two years ago due in part to lack of funding.
“Through support of state grants for projects we have kept what we’ve been doing going and we’re hoping for awareness so you can look at what we’re doing,” she said, adding maybe the delegation could help with financial support or by developing partnerships.
“We can be better and we can make the site sustainable,” she said.
Easterling provided details about programs and events happening at Sotterley.
“Education Without Boundaries is about creating a better community … 5,000 to 6,000 kids come every year to the site and one fourth grader called it ‘free-range learning’ when they came, while another said ‘people shouldn’t be judged by the color of their skin.’ It’s about setting perspectives for children and creating memories and we can do it in a way that others can’t.”
She also noted the Common Ground initiative, a program which aims to bring together descendants of slaves and slave owners and the community to have a discussion about the past in a safe space.
“We are modeling for our nation that we can come together with respect, even though we may have differences,” she said.
Gwen Bankins, board of trustee member and a Sotterley decedent, shared some of her personal experiences with the program.
“When we had the first Common Ground event … we talked about how we feel being an ancestor of the enslaved population or of a slave-holder or indentured servant. … You can’t change history, the only thing you can do is learn from it and in order to do that, we must preserve it and we also must be transparent,” Bankins said. “At Sotterley … there is a story being told about how [African Americans] contributed to the building of St. Mary’s County.”
Easterling told the delegation Sotterley has become a Middle Passage marker site through a national project. Sotterley is the first place in Maryland to have a marker placed and ceremony held to commemorate the two million captive Africans who perished during the transatlantic crossing known as the Middle Passage and the 10 million who survived to build the Americas.
“Last year we had a day of remembrance where our decedents came forward and gave voice and remembered the past … that ceremony,” along with the Building Bridges to Common Ground event, “won us a Maryland Preservation Award,” she said. The award is presented annually by the board of trustees of the Maryland Historical Trust and is the highest level of recognition for historic preservation, heritage education and community development projects in the state.
Del. Mark Fisher (R-Calvert) said, “I think the safe-space concept makes sense,” of Sotterley’s mission, “but I just want to let you know in the Southern Maryland delegation we talk openly with each other and we work together really well … I think it’s a great idea face to face but by definition, the First Amendment allows that everywhere, which is a good thing.”
Del. Brian Crosby (D-St. Mary’s) asked Easterling if there is a certain set of grade schoolers that come as part of a field trip every year, with her responding their slavery program targets the eighth-grade curriculum but currently there isn’t a specific set of students who visit.
“I find this intriguing having served on the school board for 12 years. Have you worked with the superintendent to have [the trips] incorporated?" into the school year, asked Del. Edith J. Patterson (D-Charles).
Easterling said they spoke with Scott Smith, the superintendent of public schools in St. Mary’s County, about this possibility, but there is a lot of difficulty trying to cover bus fees, “which are very high.”
Del. C.T. Wilson (D-Charles) inquired if there was a specific request from Sotterley or if there was anything in particular that the delegation should keep its eyes on.
“There’s not a specific for us today, but there will be,” Easterling said. “If you understand what we’re doing and I’ve been able to communicate well, when something comes up you might say, 'Does this work for Sotterley?'"