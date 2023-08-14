Maryland State Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash in Charles County that killed a Virginia motorcyclist on Aug. 12.
The Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack reported the crash in an Aug. 13 press release on its Facebook page.
At around 9:17 p.m. Saturday, troopers were called to the area of Crain Highway and Budds Creek Road in Newburg for reports of a serious crash.
After responding to the scene, troopers called for the Maryland State Police CRASH Team to assume the investigation.
According to a preliminary investigation, Milton Jones, 57 of Heathsville, Va., was traveling south on Crain Highway on a Harley Davidson motorcycle when a Kia Rio, operated by Stanley Chrusciel, 68, of Clinton, was in front of him.
Chrusciel slowed while approaching a left turn lane to merge onto Budds Creek Road from Crain Highway, according to police. Jones collided with the back of the Rio and was thrown from the motorcycle into the southbound lanes of Crain Highway.
According to the release, troopers do not know why Jones collided with the Rio.
Jones was subsequently struck by a Jaguar and a second unidentified vehicle and succumbed to his injuries on the scene. Neither driver of those two vehicles remained at the scene.
Troopers are working to identify the identity of the model of Jaguar and the identity of the second vehicle that struck Jones.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has knowledge of the vehicles involved is asked to contact the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack at 301-392-1200 or Sgt. J. Zimmerman of the Maryland State Police CRASH Team at 301-392-1231.