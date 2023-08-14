Crime scene tape
FILE PHOTO

Maryland State Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash in Charles County that killed a Virginia motorcyclist on Aug. 12.

The Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack reported the crash in an Aug. 13 press release on its Facebook page.


  

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters.

Explore newsletters

Twitter: @DarrylSoMdNews