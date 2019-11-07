At top, Gov. Larry Hogan (R), right, and Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford (R), second from right, join Charles County business owner Bill Dotson, second from left, and his wife Julie in cutting a ribbon Tuesday afternoon to mark the dedication of the Bill and Julie Dotson Center, a new cancer imaging and treatment facility in La Plata, as Charles County Regional Medical Center Foundation president Noel Cervino, far left, observes. “My wife and I are just humbled beyond belief,” Dotson said. “We want to help the community that has helped us so much. ... We just knew this was the right thing to do.” Below, John Hartline, left, first vice chair of the Rural Maryland Council executive board, presents a ceremonial check for $350,000 to College of Southern Maryland president Dr. Maureen Murphy, second from right, as Gov. Larry Hogan (R) looks to the audience. The funds will be used to help the college complete the interior of the new Velocity Center in Indian Head. “The contract to build the inside has been awarded,” Murphy said. “Indeed, if we had moved this [ceremony] back 24 hours, it would be even more dusty because construction starts tomorrow.”