A Supreme Court ruling striking down a New York law that required residents to have a “proper cause” for carrying a handgun outside the home has brought a major change to licensing standards in Maryland.
Gov. Larry Hogan (R) announced on Tuesday that he was directing the Maryland State Police to suspend the state’s “good and substantial reason” for wear and carry handgun permits.
“Over the course of my administration, I have consistently supported the right of law-abiding citizens to own and carry firearms, while enacting responsible and common sense measures to keep guns out of the hands of criminals and the mentally ill,” Hogan said in the statement.
The move comes less than two weeks after the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that New York’s law requiring residents to demonstrate a special need to carry a concealed handgun was unconstitutional.
“Apart from a few late-19th-century outlier jurisdictions, American governments simply have not broadly prohibited the public carry of commonly used firearms for personal defense,” Justice Clarence Thomas wrote in the majority opinion.
The ruling broadened access to a concealed carry permit in New York State to all residents as long as they comply with all other regulations, such as not having a felony conviction or outstanding felony warrant.
Hogan stated in his release that Maryland’s current open carry law, that also required a similar “good and substantial” standard to apply for a wear and carry, was “virtually indistinguishable” from the New York law struck down last month.
“It would be unconstitutional to continue enforcing this provision in state law,” Hogan said.
Maryland State Police also issued a statement on July 5 announcing that they would comply with the governor’s order.
An update to the Maryland State Police Licensing Division’s website is underway and asked residents to file their application as “Personal Protection/Category Not Listed Above” until the changes were made.
Additional documentation that was previously required is no longer necessary, according to the release.
However, other standing policies still apply, including a requirement that applicants have not been convicted of a felony and other statutes.
For a complete list of criteria, go to the Maryland State Police website.
Residents must have a wear and carry permit before they are allowed to carry a handgun outside the home.
Hogan’s announcement had some support among law enforcement officials in Southern Maryland.
“The Supreme Court ruling verified what we knew all along, [that] Maryland’s handgun law violated the Second Amendment,” Calvert County Assistant Sheriff Col. Dave McDowell said.
McDowell added that he Sheriff Mike Evans (R) are proponents of “safe and responsible gun ownership,” and encouraged citizens to visit the state police website for more information on obtaining a permit to carry.
St. Mary’s County Sheriff Tim Cameron (R) said in a statement, “I applaud Gov. Hogan’s actions based on the Supreme Court decision.”
A spokesperson for Charles Sheriff Troy Berry (D) said the department would follow the law regarding the governor’s order, but did not comment further on how the changes would effect the sheriff’s office.
The news was met negatively by others, including Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson (D-Baltimore County).
“We are facing a crisis where unfettered access to firearms makes it dangerous to exercise our fundamental freedoms like speech, worship and education,” Ferguson said in a statement released on Twitter.
Ferguson said the General Assembly would tackle the issue during the next General Assembly session.
Democratic gubernatorial candidate and former Attorney General Doug Gansler similarly decried the move in a statement released Tuesday. “Gov. Hogan dropped this requirement without suggesting any alternative, lesser standard that would ensure we are keeping guns out of the hands of people who should not have them,” Gansler said.
