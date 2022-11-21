The owner of a property on the 5800 block of Fire Tower Road was found to be in contempt of court last Friday for failing to curtail shooting on his property.
Byron David Bell, Sr., who is listed as the owner of the property, was handed a $350,000 sanction for civil contempt for failing to abide by a Sept. 9 injunction.
Retired Maryland Court of Special Appeals Judge Karen Abrams presided over the matter that has gone on for more than a year.
"The court has established a significant monetary penalty that will remain in effect for several years. If Mr. Bell violates the order, the county will seek collection and further enforcement action," a Charles County government spokesperson said in a statement to Southern Maryland News.
Neither Bell or a representative appeared in court for the Nov. 18 hearing.
Details on how the sanction would be applied were not laid out in court, but Bell will have an opportunity to work down the sanction. Each week without the report of gunfire on the property would result in $1,000 subtracted from the sanction.
However, further non-compliance could lead to more penalties such as the seizure of Bell’s property.
On Sept. 9, Charles County Circuit Court granted an injunction sought by the county to shutdown the “Choppa Day” event that was set to be hosted by the Choppa Community, a Black-owned gun club.
The county argued successfully that Mark "Choppa" Manley did not have sufficient permits to operate a gun range on the property, which is owned by Bell.
The injunction forbid any further firearms activities until a special exemption was granted to operate the gun range.
Choppa Gun Club reportedly ceased their activities at the property.
However, residents of Welcome testified in court that the sound of gunshots continued.
William “Wes” Tomlinson of Indian Head owns a property directly adjacent to the home on Fire Tower Road and testified that trees on his property had been severely damaged by bullets.
“The timber has been completely destroyed by bullets,” Tomlinson told the court.
Tomlinson testified that he found several bullet holes in an equipment shed on his property on Oct. 23 and Oct. 24.
Peggy Williams, of Welcome testified that the sound of the shooting was “overbearing.”
“There’s been an enormous amount of shooting, like we’re in a zone of world war three or armageddon,” Williams said on the stand.
County attorneys entered into evidence several videos recorded by Williams that relayed the sounds of heavy gunfire recorded on or after the date of the original injunction.
Witnesses testified that they heard gunshots from the property at least 10 times after the injunction was introduced.
Abrams stated in her ruling that while it was not confirmed who was doing the shooting post injunction, Bell was ultimately responsible for continuing to allow gunfire on his property despite being told to stop.