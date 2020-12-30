Hospice, Charles Regional announce advanced illness care partnership

Hospice of Charles County, now an affiliate of Hospice of the Chesapeake, partnered with the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center earlier this month to expand advanced illness care services for residents of the county.
The partnership includes general inpatient level care onsite for those facing advanced illnesses as well as end of life. Patients admitted with acute urgent symptoms will now have the option of converting to general inpatient hospice care within Charles Regional or consider a transfer to Hospice of Charles County on Davis Road in Waldorf.
“Providing the full continuum of care at the highest quality available is important for our hospital. Partnering with Hospice of the Chesapeake, now in Charles County, is an important step towards achieving that goal,” Noel Cervino, president and CEO of Charles Regional, said. “We are excited about this new partnership and believe it will add to our ability to care for the unique needs of all Charles County residents in a way that provides respectful care.”
The options will provide different settings but the same level of care for those experiencing symptoms that can not be managed in home. Each has the same goal of managing the symptoms and focuses on quality of life for patients. A new full-time team member from Hospice of the Chesapeake is onsite at Charles Regional to assist patients and their families in navigating difficult decisions.
Michael Brady, acting CEO of Hospice of the Chesapeake, said the organization often experiences situations where patients who are living with an advanced illness may require an enhanced level of care to address short-term acute symptoms.
“From our first conversations, it was immediately clear [Charles Regional] shared our passion for providing the highest quality care available while respecting the unique choices, cultural differences and personal goals of care,” Brady said.
Brady said that Hospice of the Chesapeake has had similar successful partnerships with hospitals in Anne Arundel and Prince George’s counties in the past and hopes to bring the same services to Charles County. Brady said a Hospice of Chesapeake nurse liaison will be embedded in Charles Regional and serve as a conduit to their efforts to expand care.
“They are more skilled in having this conversation with families, especially with someone who doesn’t want to talk about Hospice or end of life care,” Brady said.
Brady said Hospice of the Chesapeake is working with the Sagepoint Senior Living Services as well as the College of Southern Maryland to continue education on what hospice care is and changing the perception that community residents may have of it. He said Hospice wants to play its part in the continuum of care and the ways to best serve patients in the county.
“We’re very excited to be working with Charles Regional, I see this as a key partnership and we are looking forward to how we can best serve the county.” Brady said.
Craig Renner, director of marketing and communications for Charles Regional, said the hospital will improve the joint ability to quickly and efficiently provide hospice services to patients at the hospital. Renner said both in-patient and outpatient care will be provided depending on the severity, as well as supportive care when necessary.
“The addition of this service fills a needed gap in our community,” Renner said.
