Hospice of the Chesapeake and its affiliates, Calvert Hospice and Hospice of Charles County, will consolidate all brands under the Hospice of the Chesapeake external brand starting April 1.

This unification under one name will allow for greater consistency across the Hospice of the Chesapeake service area, which includes Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles and Prince George’s counties, according to a release from the nonprofit organization.


JESSE YEATMAN