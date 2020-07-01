'How to be an antiracist' virtual library event is July 20

Charles County Public Libraries announced that 2019 Guggenheim Fellow and New York Times bestselling author Ibram X. Kendi will discuss his book, “How to Be an Antiracist” at 7 p.m. on Monday, July 20, with Charlene M. Dukes, president of Prince George’s Community College. Dukes is the first African American woman to serve as president of the college and has 30 years of progressive leadership experience and administrative responsibility in higher education. The conversation will be streamed live online on Crowdcast, Facebook, YouTube and Twitter/Periscope, and will air on PGCC TV on a later date.
To register for this free virtual conversation, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/ibram-x-kendi-on-how-to-be-an-antiracist-tickets-110866502694.
Potomac library book drop closed
Charles County Public Library’s Potomac Branch has closed its book drop until July 10 while repairs are made to the building.
Materials may be returned to another branch or held without penalty. All fines and fees will be waived until further notice, and due dates will be extended.
All access to the building and parking lots is prohibited during the closure.
CSM Virtual Transfer Thursdays
The College of Southern Maryland hosts information session on transfers between institutions virtually each Thursday from 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. throughout the month of July.
Representatives from two different institutions will be available to chat with students and help navigate their future transfer experience. RSVPs are required to access Zoom information, but the sessions are free. For more information and to register, go to csmd.edu/transferthursdays.
Chautauqua stage goes virtual
The Chautauqua stage goes virtual as Maryland Humanities raises the voices of four notable women who took action to secure their right to vote. The series will highlight the unique story of each of these historic figures as they fought for their rights. British noblewoman, first woman in Colonial America to request to vote and the first woman in Maryland to receive a land grant, Margaret Brent will be portrayed in the first presentation of the series.
The Maryland Humanities website, Facebook page and YouTube channel will host a video of each performance that will be posted for one week, July 6-12.
This series will also feature a performance and a live Q&A which will give attendees the chance to engage with the performers and ask questions about each of these remarkable women.
Temporary sign ordinance revised
The Department of Planning and Growth Management is making changes to the administration of the county zoning ordinance pertaining to temporary signs to assist local businesses in communicating their operating status during the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.
Starting immediately, the Department of Planning and Growth Management is offering an expedited, free, streamlined approval process for portable signs or banners to be displayed continuously until Wednesday, Sept. 30, unless otherwise stated on the approved permit.
To apply for a free temporary sign permit, visit the Citizen Self Service Portal to create an account or to sign in at land.CharlesCountyMD.gov/EnerGov_Prod/SelfService#/home. Once in the CSS Portal, choose the option to apply for a “Banner” permit.
This ordinance change does not pertain to commercial business properties within the incorporated towns of La Plata and Indian Head. The Charles County Zoning Ordinance, Section 297-319 F, can be found at ecode360.com/27248260.
For questions, contact Ashleigh Goedeke of the Department of Planning and Growth at GoedekeA@CharlesCountyMD.gov or 301-645-0632.
Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.
Head Start registration opens
The Southern Maryland Tri-County Community Action Committee Inc.’s Head Start/Early Head Start program is currently accepting applications for 2020/2021 school year.
Head Start and Early Head Start are national programs that promote children’s development through comprehensive services that support early learning, health and family well-being. SMTCCAC is serving children between the ages of birth through 5 and their families in Charles and St. Mary’s counties.
Locations:
• Brawners Head Start and Early Head Start Program, 655 Weaver Street in Indian Head.
• J Woodall Head Start Program, 10515 Theodore Green Blvd. in White Plains.
• Claire’s Day Care Center, 4 N. Prospect Ave. in Indian Head.
• Inspiring Dreams Learning Center, 11695 Doolittle Drive in Waldorf.
• Visions & Dreams Learning Center, 2200 Old Washington Road in Waldorf.
Program requirements:
• Head Start: child must be 3 years old by Sept. 1; Early Head Start: child must be younger than 3 years of age.
• Family must meet federal income guidelines.
• Government issued identification.
• Child’s birth certificate and immunization record.
• Child’s medical insurance card.
• Proof of income for previous three months.
• Proof of residency for Charles or St. Mary’s counties.
(P.O. Box addresses are not acceptable).
Public comment sought for flooding plan
The Charles County Department of Emergency Services is developing a Charles County Nuisance Flood Plan to address the county’s increase in flooding outside its mapped flood plains. Residents who have experienced flooding are urged to go to the Map Your Flooding Survey website to record and describe their flooding event(s). Public comments and the mapping survey will be open until Aug. 12 at 4 p.m.
The county has developed a webpage in coordination with the Maryland Environmental Service to tell the story of nuisance and urban flooding at the Charles County Nuisance and Urban Flooding Storymap webpage.
This website identifies known flood locations as well as its effects and recommendations to help reduce flooding and increase community resiliency.
A public meeting is tentatively scheduled for Aug. 24 at 4 p.m. to present the Nuisance Flood Plan, including public comment received.
For those without internet service or who would prefer to schedule an in-person appointment, contact the Department of Emergency Services at Flooding@CharlesCountyMD.gov, 301-609-3429, or by mail at Charles County Department of Emergency Services, Attn: Nuisance Flood Plan, 10425 Audie Lane, La Plata, MD 20646.