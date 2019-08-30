Soon, art created by local students will decorate a portion of the halls of the U.S. Capitol complex.
On Tuesday night in Waldorf, House Majority Leader Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) held a reception at the Waldorf West library to honor the winners of this year’s Fifth District Congressional Art and App Design competitions. Abell resident Amber Fanelli, a rising senior at Chopticon High School in St. Mary’s County, won first place for for her drawing “La Jolla Rocks.” Former Gwynn Park High School and incoming Prince George’s County Community College student Destini Brown took home first place in the app contest. Brown’s app, “How Are You Feeling?” is designed to help aid autistic children with communication.
Hoyer told the crowd of winners and their families that the annual reception is something he always looks forward to. The contests, he feels, encourage youth to cultivate their budding skills. Each year, Hoyer said it’s “a very difficult task” for the jury that evaluates the submissions to pick just three winners. The young artists’ technique and skill are considered when they are making their selections, along with the impact and meaning of the art pieces they create.
“Everyone wins by creating something unique and interesting that shows talent,” Hoyer said.
In the modern era, Hoyer said, he feels keeping a cultural emphasis on supporting the arts and humanities is critical. A culture without artists, Hoyer said, is “vacant of real focus and feeling.”
Hoyer credited the parents of the young creators for their roles, too, as well as their teachers for providing them with “inspiration and ability.”
“What you have done in some way has inspired your son or daughter,” Hoyer said. “You have inspired them to think more deeply, expressively and creatively.”
Mobile apps are “an art form in and of themselves,” Hoyer said. They often provide the ability to “teach, assist and uplift,” and the submissions for this year’s app design contest. Good app design, he said, combines the best of both art and technology. Even as “a 20th-century person who thinks 21st-century thoughts,” Hoyer said he’d be “dumbfounded” if someone asked him how to code something.
As he spoke, Hoyer said he “laments” how often we hear of the ills of youth today, noting the rash of young men recently arrested as they were allegedly planning to commit mass shootings. It’s regrettable, Hoyer said, that we hear so much about when a young person has done something wrong and much less when they’ve done something positive.
“Even tonight on the news, you might hear such a story,” Hoyer said. “There’s no TV cameras here tonight, and that’s unfortunate. You won’t hear about your sons or daughters, who set a very positive example of what young people are doing.”
The winner of the art contest, Fanelli, said she felt “great” about her win. She’d entered the contest last year, and came in second place. Fanelli said that with her piece, she had hoped to “capture nature in its true beauty” and she was excited by her success.
Like Fanelli, Brown said she also entered last year and came in second place: “I missed it by a point,” Brown said of last year’s entry.” That made this year’s win especially sweet for her.
Brown said her app was inspired by her younger brother, who is autistic. Brown said she’d watched her brother struggle to express himself while having the so-called “meltdowns” that partially characterize autism. Ultimately, Brown said, she’d like to work on designing a suite of mobile apps designed to help individuals with all types of disabilities.