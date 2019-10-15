Hoyer talks black maternal health care at roundtable

House Majority Leader Rep. Steny Hoyer convened a roundtable discussion Tuesday afternoon at the county's health department offices in White Plains to hear firsthand about the many shortcomings surrounding black maternal health care.
Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) heard testimony from some of the region's health officers and other advocates, as well as from women who work with black mothers in Baltimore City. The purpose of the discussion, Hoyer said, was to "get to the root of the issue" when it comes to the disparities in care pregnant black women receive compared to white women and other minorities. Maternal health care in the United States is significantly worse for women here than in other developed countries, he said, but especially so for black people.
"There's a critical issue here," Hoyer said. "No mother ought to be dying in childbirth in the USA. We're not going to be at zero, that's for sure, but we need to certainly be at a lower number than we are now."
Dr. Suzan C. Lowry, Charles County's health officer, said that 40 deaths occur for every 100,000 black women during childbirth. Black women, she said, are four to five times more likely to die during pregnancy than white women, and are twice as likely victims as other minorities, and the problem occurs across all socioeconomic boundaries. Three out of five maternal deaths are preventable regardless of race, she said, and oftentimes it's simply a lack of access to information and poor or no care during pregnancy that lead there.
Everything from lack of insurance to substandard care and poor environmental conditions contributes to the black maternal mortality rate, Lowry said. To this end, Charles County is no exception, either, she said.
"I'm afraid to say that in Charles County, we do have something that looks at infant mortality, which is an indirect indicator of maternal well-being," Lowry said. "However, as far as programs and awareness, I can't say that it's where we'd like to be. As a matter of fact, it's not anywhere close to where we want it to be."
Lowry cited an existing program, Babies Born Healthy, currently available in Charles County as an example. That program receives $29,000 annually "that is supposed to identify women who are at risk — not necessarily minorities, but all women at risk — and we're supposed to go to their homes and provide prenatal care, but we're also supposed to provide postnatal care. But it's not necessarily focused on maternal health, and doesn't reflect all the things we know."
"The bottom line is we're not even close to doing enough," Lowry said.
Keena Carter, director of nursing for the county's health department, said there have been two maternal deaths here in the last year. Carter leads the Fetal Infant Mortality Review for the county, and is notified when such a death has occurred here. However, she said, she is only notified because of the good working relationship she has with the hospital. No maternal mortality review committee exists in the county, she said.
"I just feel like one, just like we review all fetal and infant deaths and child deaths, there should be a maternal mortality review so we can find out what are the causes," Carter said. "We just had a maternal death last week — a 17-year-old — and I'm still trying to find information about how this lady died. So if that information is reported directly to me, I can ... collect data from whomever was involved about whether the lady received prenatal care, was EMS involved, was the sheriff's office involved? I cannot collect that information because I do not receive that information on maternal deaths. I know about two maternal deaths recently in the county, but it could be more, because it's not reported to me."
The Maryland Mortality Review program, a collaborative quasi-governmental effort, issues an annual maternal mortality review that includes data for each county. The most recent data, released in 2018 with figures from 2016, shows one pregnancy-related death in Charles County.
Andrea Williams-Muhammad of the Baltimore Community Doula Program said that her organization exists to help fill the critical gap in access to care many black mothers face. Although they're successful — for example, none of their mothers have preeclampsia, and there is "no measurable mortality or morbidity" rate with their clients — critical funding that would help them further their mission is difficult to obtain. Williams-Muhammad said it's also important to consider that the disparities facing pregnant black women in Maryland are universal and not just limited to her clients in Baltimore City or here in Charles County.
Ana Rodney, executive director of Baltimore-based Mom Cares, which provides pre- and post-natal support for mothers, said the fight to close those disparities for black women is a hard one, but vital. In Baltimore City, she said, 42% of preterm births are in the black population.
Continuing to spread information to the women who need it the most is one of the best places to start, she said, as mothers want to make well-informed choices for their children, especially when there are "life or death decisions" at hand. It's especially important when systemic racism is "killing black women, killing black babies," Rodney said. "We're not running out of time. We're out of time."
"I'm drowning, but I'm committed to this work," Rodney said. "... We need that support. We need that attention, and that means bringing people to the table."
At the end of the discussion, Hoyer said what he learned was "more troubling than I thought it was going to be."
Sen. Arthur Ellis (D-Charles) said as the father of a daughter whose friend died during childbirth, this issue was vital to him.
"We want to work and find a solution," Ellis said. "It's unacceptable that if I live to be 90, this problem will probably be unsolved."