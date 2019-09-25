Representatives of a proposed development in northwest La Plata met with the town council last week to provide an update on recent developments and to offer a timeline for delivering an annexation proposal.
Bill Murray, the project manager of The HUB at La Plata, Eric Posner of The Tower Companies, which is the project’s investor and owner-partner, and local attorney Sue Greer said that Tower hopes to be able to provide the town with a preliminary draft of an annexation agreement next month for review by town staff and elected officials and then by residents.
Originally, HUB stood for Hot Urban Burb. The project was first introduced to the town in late 2013 as a large business park on Rosewick Road at U.S. 301, but the plan did not progress past initial conversations with the town council and the La Plata Planning Commission.
In late 2017, the developer came back to the town with a proposal for a series of mixed-use neighborhoods that would include office space that federal employees could use to work remotely, provided that arrangements with federal agencies could be made.
The proposed development of the mixed-use development, which would consist of 1,890 residential units in five neighborhoods that the developer has stressed will be compact, walkable and transit-friendly, would be built on land that is within the town’s municipal growth boundaries but not yet annexed.
“This is a long-term project,” Greer told the town council during Monday’s work session. “We want to make sure we’re creating a living document that’s flexible and works with the town’s needs.”
Murray said that the project team was in the process of “firming up” the boundaries of the project.
As presented to the town council two years ago, when fully built out the project would encompass just under 450 acres and run from U.S. 301 across from Rosewick Shopping Center to Quailwood Parkway near the Hawthorne County Club.
A new road would run through the adjoining neighborhoods, for which Tower has already acquired permits from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Maryland Department of the Environment.
The annexation review process will include opportunities for public comment. Murray said that Tower would also like to hold a series of town hall meetings with the public.
“We’re here for the long run with this project,” Posner told the town council.
Murray praised Tower’s track record of environmental sensitivity, noting that the company spent its own money to print brochures on more expensive recycled paper.
“Anybody who spends $2,000 extra to print brochures wants to do the right thing,” Murray said.
Posner told the town council that Tower is dedicated to using renewable energy such as solar on its other residential and commercial properties, which include developments in Silver Spring, Bethesda and Rockville, as well as Washington, D.C., and northern Virginia. For projects that require fossil fuel consumption, Posner said, the company purchases offsets.
Mayor Jeannine E. James said she hoped Tower would listen to residents’ comments and suggestions during the public review phase because some of their ideas might materially improve the overall plan.
“We look forward to seeing something soon,” James said.
