The state fire marshal and Charles sheriff’s offices are investigating the cause of an April 6 fire at a Hughesville home that seriously injured a 44-year-old man and left a 75-year-old woman dead.
According to a release from the fire marshal’s office, firefighters from multiple counties arrived around 9:30 a.m. at 5950 Foster Place and discovered a house on fire. The home was difficult to access due to being over 1 mile down a dirt road. The home’s occupants were found in the driveway suffering from burn injuries. Both were taken to Medstar Washington Hospital Center.
Another release sent on April 7 said the woman, Barbara Sue Thompson, died from her injuries. The man was listed in stable condition at that time.
The state fire marshal's office determined the fire originated on the first floor.
The male occupant was on the home’s second floor when he heard an explosion and saw smoke from the HVAC vents, according to the release. He then went to the first floor and found heavy fire conditions in a bedroom. He entered the room, retrieved the female occupant, and sustained significant burn injuries.
"These tragic incidents are heartbreaking and are a reminder that fire is everyone's fight. Get out, stay out. Have working smoke alarms and an escape plan in place," State Fire Marshal Brian S. Geraci said in the release.
"The first line of defense against fire is prevention," Geraci continued, "Prevention starts with awareness. I'm asking all Maryland families to be aware of the fire hazards in your home and address them sooner rather than later."