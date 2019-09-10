A Hughesville man, 34-year-old Jerome Corteius Goldring, is in custody after an alleged assault on a woman Sept. 7.
According to the statement of charges prepared by Officer Levy of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, police responded to Goldring’s Overhill Way residence for a reported assault around 3:10 a.m. The female victim told police Goldring had allegedly assaulted her in the home when she arrived there earlier. Goldring could allegedly be seen “standing on the front porch ... eating a meal while yelling several profanities and inaudible phrases” while “making stabbing motions toward officers with a metal fork,” stating “I’m the pit-bull here.” Goldring was allegedly observed to be under the influence of alcohol.
Goldring allegedly grew increasingly more raucous in his behavior, yelling loudly and balling his fists. The victim told police Goldring was upset at a group of people who were blaming him “for a shooting that occurred at an unknown location.” Goldring allegedly accused the victim of being one of the people conspiring against him, and began to threaten “getting a gun and shooting places up.” He allegedly choked the victim, telling her “I’ll take you out of this world tonight.”
The victim broke away from Goldring, the report says, and locked herself away from him to call 911 while he allegedly went and grabbed a knife. The victim locked the bathroom door, according to the report, but Goldring allegedly was able to gain entry anyway. Saying she was afraid he would kill her had he seen she’d called 911, the victim told police she obscured her phone from his view while leaving the call in progress for dispatchers to hear what was going on.
The victim told police she is “constantly in fear for her life” when she is around Goldring, and he regularly makes threats of violence toward her.
At the residence, police allegedly found ammunition Goldring, as a convicted felon, is barred by law from owning. While awaiting processing, Goldring allegedly threatened officers with both physical and sexual violence.
Goldring is charged with attempted second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, intoxicated endangerment, disturbing the peace, illegal ammunition possession and disorderly conduct.
He is currently being held on a $1,500 bond. A district court preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 4.
Twitter: @LindsayIndyNews