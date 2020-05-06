Hughesville man charged with arson for April 24 fire

A Hughesville man was charged with first-degree arson Monday for setting fire to a family-owned house in Hughesville on April 24.
Deputy State Fire Marshals allege Paul Sherwood Swann, 55, set fire to the single-family dwelling which was allegedly co-owned with his brother, Wardell Swann. The home was unoccupied at the time of the fire and is considered a total loss. No fire departments were requested the day of the fire.
Around 4 p.m. on April 24, Charles County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 6840 Swann Gate Place in Hughesville for the emergency evaluation of a person, according to a state fire marshal press release. “While en route, the Sheriff’s Office requested Deputy State Fire Marshals respond as well to investigate a dwelling fire at a neighboring address that occurred earlier in the day,” the fire marshal said in the press release.
During the investigation, Swann was developed as a suspect, according to the state fire marshal.
On May 4, at 5:30 p.m., Paul Sherwood Swann was charged with first-degree arson and was arrested by members of the Office of the State Fire Marshal and Maryland State Police at his residence, according to the press release. Swann was transported to the Charles County Detention Center where he was being held without bond as of Tuesday morning. His bond hearing is set for Wednesday, May 6.
If found guilty, Swann could face 30-years imprisonment and $250,000 in fines.
Twitter: @Darwinsomd