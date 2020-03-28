Hughesville man dead following single-vehicle collision

A Hughesville man died Thursday night when his car left the road and struck a tree.
On Thursday, March 26, at around 8:34 p.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded for a report of a motor vehicle collision involving a single vehicle in the 14500 block of Route 231 (Burnt Store Road) in Hughesville, according to an MSP press release. Due to the seriousness of the collision, a request was made for a collision reconstruction specialist to assume the investigation.
A preliminary investigation conducted by troopers from the MSP La Plata Barrack indicates a 2017 Honda Civic operated by Colton Trent Perry, 24, was traveling westbound on Route 231, according to the press release. Perry lost control of his vehicle, investigators reported, traveled off the roadway and collided with a tree.
After colliding with the tree, the vehicle re-entered the roadway and came to a rest. Perry sustained life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata after being transported there, according to the release. Perry's body was later transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.
Troopers investigating the accident said in the press release that alcohol and speed appear to be factors in the collision.
Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact the MSP La Plata Barrack at 301-392-1200.
The investigation is continuing and is being led by Trooper C. Bauer of the MSP La Plata Barrack and Tfc. M. Posch, a collision reconstruction specialist, of the MSP Leonardtown Barrack.