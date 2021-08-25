A Hughesville teenager is dead and several were injured after a two vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer closed a portion of Route 5 near the Capital Beltway for four hours on Sunday.
The crash happened at around 7:45 p.m. at the intersection of Route 5 and Allentown Road in Camp Springs, according to Maryland State Police.
A white BMW M3 driven by Nahvarj Ellijah Ray Mills, 28, of Brandywine was traveling southbound on Route 5 in Prince George's County when he came upon a black Volvo semi truck.
According to police, Mills lost control of his vehicle and crossed into the lane of the tractor trailer and struck the rear of the vehicle, before traveling off the roadway and striking the guardrail in the median.
The three passengers in the white BMW were all taken to University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center.
Keith Dickerson Jr., 19, was pronounced dead at the hospital, while Mills and another passenger, Brea Davis, 18, were treated for their injuries.
The driver of the semi, Michael Thomas, 59, of Fort Washington, was transported to MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center to be treated for his injuries.
The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the investigation into the incident, and believe speed was a contributing factor to the crash.
The Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office has been briefed on the crash, though no charges have been filed at this time.