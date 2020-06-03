Hundreds march, chant and kneel in Prince Frederick

Early Monday evening a demonstration billed as “A March Against Social Injustice” was held in Prince Frederick.
“Calvert County is on the map tonight,” said the Rev. Jeff Long, one of the event’s organizers. Long estimated that over 500 people of all ages walked from Prince Frederick Shopping Center, through Church Street, down Main Street and back up Duke Street in the 70 degree temperatures.
In addition to leaders of the Concerned Black Women of Calvert County and local elected officials, a racially mixed group of citizens carrying homemade signs with slogans such as “Black Lives Matter,” “Enough Is Enough” and “No Justice, No Peace” participated. Members of the crowd also chanted as they made there way around the block.
Midway through the march, participants stopped at the Calvert County courthouse and knelt for a moment of silence.
While local law enforcement did encounter some issues with crowd dispersement once the march was concluded — tear gas reportedly was used to subdue a few of the more obstinate attendees and two arrests were reported — most of the gatherers, though vociferous, were well-behaved.
The march was “in recognition of George Floyd” the Minnesota man who died on the street in Minneapolis on May 25 while police were in the process of arresting him.
The incident has sparked violent protests, looting and vandalism across the nation. All of the officers involved in the arrest were promptly fired and one has since been charged with third-degree murder.
“We are not anti-Calvert County Sheriff’s Office,” said Long, who thanked Sheriff Mike Evans (R) for having deputies block off the roads and provide security for the marchers. “Not all cops are bad, just like not all black men are bad.”
Pamela Cousins, a member of the Calvert County Board of Education who was speaking as a CBW representative, urged attendees to “vote, complete the 2020 Census, and call and write to your congressional representatives.”
Cousins told attendees they should lobby for tougher hate crime laws and prison reform. “Justice, accountability, protection,” said Cousins.
“The good cops are appalled and disturbed by what happened in Minnesota,” Evans told the crowd, adding the local law enforcement was on hand to ensure the march would be “as peaceful and promising as possible.”
A similar protest took place Sunday in La Plata with a peaceful march around the county courthouse facilitated by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.
There were no reports of problems at the La Plata event and organizers reportedly worked with local police to carry out the peaceful protest.
