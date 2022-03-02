As Charles County begins a hopeful transition to an endemic phase of dealing with COVID-19, a hybrid meeting structure to give more access and option for residents looks to be the way of the future.
The county commissioners on Tuesday unanimously agreed to move future public hearings and quarterly town halls to a hybrid model — featuring both in-person and virtual opportunities for the public to view or comment.
“If we broadcast them and give the people the option to weigh-in virtually, we hopefully will have more people involved,” Commissioner Amanda M. Stewart (D) said.
A hybrid model for meetings has been discussed as far back as last July, when the county’s “New Normal Task Force” presented options to return in-person participation to public meetings.
However, those plans were put on hold last August when the surge in cases from the delta variant led to a return of virtual meetings.
Similar plans last fall to implement hybrid meetings at the turn of the new year also fell through when the omicron variant caused a similar spike in cases.
But thanks to free falling COVID-19 positivity rates and a change to how the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention measures community spread, the county is once again on the path to opening meetings to the public.
The move follows efforts to change weekly meetings into a hybrid model utilizing the government building conference room, also known as the blue room.
Tuesday’s meeting was scheduled to be the first fully hybrid session, but technical problems required the morning session to move back to a fully virtual format.
The afternoon session was able to use the hybrid model with Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D), Commissioner Thomasina O. Coates (D) and Commissioner Gilbert “BJ” O. Bowling (D) in-person, and Stewart and Commissioner Bobby Rucci (D) connected virtually.
“We will move forward with the hope that we will continue with the hybrid model for our meetings,” Collins said.
Conversations were also held on changes to the government meeting room in order to use the space for hybrid commissioner meetings going forward.
While boards such as the Board of Licensing Commissioners, also known as the liquor board, have used the space, the room lacked reasonable methods for communication between board members, attendees and presenters to communicate with remote participants.
Stewart asked for staff to organize a plan to refit the room, which could cost $500,000 according to Jennifer Harris, chief of media services.
Mark Belton, county administrator, said that staff would put together a plan to discuss challenges and financial implications of the move.
Commissioners give letters of support
Charles commissioners gave their support to several bills as a part of a weekly legislative update.
Commissioners gave consensus to support House Bill 1124, which would require each school system to report to a state accountability and implementation board expenditures of the local school system’s annual budget for a period of 10 years.
The board also gave consensus for House Bill 1290, which would implement changes recommended by the Workgroup on the Assessment and Funding of School Facilities in how schools are funded.
The Maryland Association of Counties gave its support of the bill with suggestions for an amendment to clarify language to address how the local revolving loan fund for school construction would operate.
The association also offered up an amendment to include plans for a future workgroup for facility assessment implementation and decision-making powers of the Interagency Commission on School Construction.
