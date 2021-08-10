A return to some in-person participation for Charles County residents in commissioners' meetings could be on the way as a part of a plan to partially re-open some meetings.
An array of options for meetings were outlined during a presentation of the New Normal Taskforce during the afternoon session of the Charles County commissioners on July 27.
The task force was convened to develop a plan to gradually and safely re-open Charles County government, which has lagged behind its neighbors in Calvert and St. Mary’s counties in reopening commissioner meetings to the public.
Jen Harris, chief of media services for Charles County, led a presentation over the options on how to return public interaction to meetings as safely as possible.
Since the start of the pandemic, commissioner meetings have been held virtually and broadcast over Charles County government's TV and online platforms for residents to watch as they take place.
Public hearings have been conducted by voice conferencing, with the most recent being a chance for comment on the potential creation of a solid-waste transfer station after the July 27 meeting concluded.
During Harris’s presentation, a three-pronged approach was considered to return to meetings open to the public.
Under the staff proposal, weekly commissioners' meetings would continue in a virtual format for the time being.
Harris cited the “very low” participation numbers from residents at in-person meetings prior to the pandemic for the reason to recommend continuing with virtual meetings for weekly sessions.
However, Harris also mentioned that the public’s access to view commissioners as they do their work is limited to either a broadcast or digital method.
“If you are in-person, people can sit in the front row and look at you. In a digital format if you have your camera off they have no idea how you’re participating or how you’re interacting with people,” Harris said.
In-person public hearings, public forums and town hall sessions would be held in the auditorium of the Charles County government office building in La Plata.
Commissioner President Reuben Collins II (D) did not respond to a request for comment this week before press time.
A call was also placed to Commissioner Vice President Bobby Rucci (D), who declined to comment on any potential return to in-person meetings.
Having the in-person meetings would allow for commissioners to meet with more people and return in-person interaction with residents, Carol DeSoto, clerk to the commissioners, said.
Joint meetings would be held in a hybrid format in the commissioners' conference room, also known as the Blue Room, with in-person and some participation from those watching online.
While the commissioners had a positive reaction to the proposals brought up by staff, no time table was given as to when the plan would be implemented.
Complications with the COVID-19 pandemic and its variants, such as the Delta variant, which has forced a return to mask mandates in area schools, could delay a return to in-person meetings.
The presentation also included plans for Charles County government staff to continue utilizing telework and virtual meetings as well as masking and the use of thermal monitors to check temperatures.
Contact tracing and decontamination of work areas when positive cases are identified would also continue.