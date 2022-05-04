It took only a matter of minutes before another project was dropped in the lap of outgoing Pomfret Estates Civic Association President Dorothy “Dottie” Bush.
Bush was feted for her 20-plus years — the earliest written record of the position only began in 1999 — at a reception held April 24 at the Community Outreach Center in Bryans Road.
“I’d like to thank you all for taking time out of your busy, busy, busy schedules to come and be with me today,” Bush said to a crowd of more than 50, including some state and local elected officials. “I wasn’t expecting this. I thought we’d just have cookies and drinks, but it was a whole lot more. Thank you so much folks. I just love all of you.”
But before Bush can relax, she had another assignment thanks to an unexpected visitor.
“I promise you in the next eight years we’re going to double the economy. We’re going to bring in high-paying family supporting jobs. We’re going to show economic growth and we’re going to do it all together, and Dotty Bush is going to lead the way,” said Comptroller Peter Franchot (D), who gifted Bush a medallion. “Thank you and God bless you for what you’ve done, not just for the community and Charles County but for the state of Maryland.”
Charles County Sheriff Troy Berry (D) read a passage from the book of Proverbs.
“A woman is more precious than rubies and nothing compares to her,” he said. “And that’s how we feel about Miss Dottie Bush. It’s just an honor and a privilege to serve her and all the things she’s done in the community and will continue to do in the community.”
Pomfret Estates, which consists of 52 homes and was established in 1968, is located at the confluence of Route 227 and Marshall Corner Road.
Bush said the key to doing her job was being “very organized” and doing things the right way the first time because “I don’t like to have to go back a second time.”
She said she is most proud of “having a clean, quiet neighborhood,” but said it was easy.
“Everybody helped me,” she said. “That’s why I stayed so long, it was easy.”
Pomfret Estates Treasurer Joe Johnson said Bush “has been like the Energizer Bunny.”
Bush said the best part of her experience has been the people. She noted how each snowfall her driveway, walk and path to her mailbox was promptly cleared.
One time Bush happened to mention to a neighbor that a tree on her property was leaning and 24 hours later it had been cut down, chopped up and carted way. When a resident noted her family was coming to stay following a death in the family, meals were cooked to help her feed the gathering.
The civic association also distributes get-well cards, greets each new resident with a welcome gift and provides scholarships.
“We truly are a loving family,” Bush said.
But it was also clear that Bush commanded respect.
“She’ll gently call my office and say, ‘You know National Night Out is coming so you better make sure the sheriff’s [deputies] are there,’” Berry said.
Bush received retirement gifts from numerous friends, family and dignitaries including Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md., 5th), Charles County Commissioner Thomasina O. Coates (D) and Del. Edith J. Patterson (D-Charles), who also served as emcee.
Vice President Margaret Baker will assume the lead role at the civics association.
“It just makes me feel good inside,” Bush said. “It makes me feel honored.”
Twitter: @MichaelSoMdNews