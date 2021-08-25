Charles County residents with compromised immune systems will be able to receive a third shot to boost immunity to COVID-19.
The Charles County Department of Health made the announcement by press release on Tuesday that walk up and scheduled appointments were now available for third doses of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.
The decision comes in response to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations for individuals with compromised immune systems to receive an additional dose due to the highly contagious nature of the Delta variant.
“People who are moderately to severely immunocompromised are especially vulnerable to COVID-19 because they are more at risk of serious, prolonged illness,” the guidelines read.
The center also cited several small studies that discovered that fully vaccinated individuals with compromised immune systems had accounted for “a large proportion” of breakthrough cases that required hospitalization.
Residents that have received treatment for cancer, received organ or stem cell transplants and those with advanced or untreated HIV infections are among the individuals eligible for the booster shot.
A full list of eligible recipients can be found on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.
Residents are advised to bring their COVID-19 vaccination cards with them for the third shot to ensure that officials can provide them with the same vaccine manufacturer for all doses in the series.
If their vaccination card has been lost or misplaced, residents can visit md.myir.net to print out a new card.
They can also call the Charles County COVID-19 hotline at 301-609-6717 for assistance in how to print off a new card.
At this time, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not recommend another shot for other population groups, included those that received the one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine.