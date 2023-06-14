On Tuesday afternoon, Charles commissioners agreed to allow county government staff to develop a bill that would create a “non-political” process to remove a local elected official.
Commissioners agreed to have legislation developed during their annual discussion on local legislative proposals.
Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D) was the most vocal on the need for a process that doesn’t leave the ultimate decision to remove an elected official up to commissioners.
“I have serious problems with the idea of this board policing itself,” Collins said, adding that he would like an independent arbiter involved with the process, should one be established.
“When we make this a discussion and we’re seeking this board of commissioners to be self policing, that’s going to become a problem because it is rife with all kinds of politics and everything else involved,” he said.
Commissioner Amanda Stewart (D) had similar concerns with how the process could become politicized.
“We need to make sure that we have a process where it decreases the likelihood of it being politicized,” Stewart said.
While no mechanism was agreed upon for the bill to be brought back later, Commissioner Gilbert “BJ” Bowling (D) floated the idea of commissioners receiving an independent report into an issue and then deciding whether or not to call for a referendum that could remove a sitting county commissioner.
“That’s a decision that the five of us or the four of us would have to make, but it wouldn’t be us gathering the facts so it would not politicize it,” Bowling said. “It would just say, this is what we have in front of us and now we’re sending it to the citizens, saying, ‘You all decide what you want to do with it.’”
The topic of an impeachment process for elected officials in Charles County has become a hot-button conversation in regard to the ongoing lawsuit into alleged discriminatory behavior by Commissioner Thomasina “Sina” Coates (D), who was not in attendance during Tuesday’s session.
Coates, who is Black, was earlier this year revealed as the commissioner censured in a June 2020 closed session meeting for alleged bullying and racial discrimination against Mark Belton, county administrator, who is white.
Shortly after the revelation, commissioners Stewart and Bowling filed suit against the board of county commissioners as a governing body and Coates after Coates attempted to vote on the job status of Belton.
Terms of the 2020 censure prevented any actions by Coates involving Belton’s job status.
A January injunction kept those sanctions in place with a hearing scheduled in July on the matter.
Shortly after the injunction was filed, commissioners failed to move forward into creating a process to impeach a county commissioner on a 3-2 vote on Jan. 10, with Bowling and Stewart in the minority.
Charles County government staff will be tasked with developing the language of the bill for additional discussion and possible passage.