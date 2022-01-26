Charles County Board of Education received an update on the superintendent’s proposed fiscal 2023 budget based on a change in state spending.
Karen Acton, assistant superintendent of fiscal services, and Sherri Fisher-Davis, budget manager, updated the school board during a Monday work session. According to Acton, total revenue increases are expected to amount to $30,946,362 for a total budget of $439,043,509.
The new figure was buoyed by $17,162,226 in additional funding provided by the state based on an estimate provided to the district on Friday.
The requested increase for county funding was reduced by $5.6 million to $13,842,136.
A planned budget item for the purchase of five buses, which would have added $580,000 to the budget, was removed.
“The buses will be funded during this current fiscal year so they’ll be ready for the next fiscal year,” Acton said. The buses will be paid for by cash through end of year funding.
The compensation package for the newly created chief of schools positions dropped by $27,999 to $220,751. Fisher-Davis said the funding included both pay and benefits.
One of the biggest increases in spending was $3.1 million for an expansion of prekindergarten as a part of requirements from the Blueprint for Maryland’s future.
Board members also received an overview on spending not fully funded by the state, which totaled $5.4 million, including $3.7 million for collective bargaining assumption differences.
The increase is in response to a need to enact a 10% starting salary increase due on July 1, 2024, which counts back from June 30, 2019, and a mandate to increase starting salaries to $60,000 by July 1, 2026.
Currently, the county is $12,752 away from the mandated goal.
“We have to get to that point through some collective bargaining assumptions to increase beginning teacher wages,” Fisher-Davis said.
Acton added that the increase to 2026 will be divided evenly, as discussed with the county.
New board chairperson Michael Lukas said Monday’s meeting was “very positive,” and called the spending request to commissioners for Blueprint funding “very reasonable."
“This is money that’s going to educate our kids. … We just want to have a dialogue with the commissioners and answer any questions that they have,” Lukas said.
The school board will receive its next budget update during a meeting on Feb. 8.