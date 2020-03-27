Incumbent judge seeks voter approval in June primary

Associate judge of the Charles County Circuit Court Patrick Devine is seeking approval to remain on the bench in the June 2 primary election.
Devine, selected to be a circuit court judge in November 2018, is being challenged by Adrienne Davis and Makeba Gibbs in the election, rescheduled for June 2 from April 28 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
A husband and father of four, he received his political science degree from West Virginia Wesleyan College and his degree in law from the Catholic University Columbus School of Law.
Both of his parents were lawyers, so Devine knew instinctively that it would be a good fit for him to follow their career paths.
“Their friends were lawyers and judges,” Devine said. “They worked for the Department for Justice. When I got out of law school, I wanted to be a prosecutor, and I was for five years. It was an awesome job, but eventually I went into private practice. I have been around law all my life, I just love it.”
Devine — currently the guardianship judge and Juvenile Court judge of Charles County — handles mostly felony and domestic cases.
“The classes that I enjoyed most in college were the ones that led to the legal profession,” Devine said. “Classes that I thought ‘you know what, if I can keep doing this, I’d be good for life.’”
After working for the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office for five years, Devine became most focused on and proud of his trial skills.
“When I first got here to Charles County, I hadn’t tried any cases. But after the state’s attorney’s office, I became good at trying cases,” Devine said. “I have tried almost any type of criminal case. I think my skills and understanding of the rules of evidence and trying cases is something I like.”
As a devoted family man, he has established a proper work-life balance that he can maintain.
“I have four kids and am married, I have all the demands there,” Devine said. “I coach my kids in sports. Splitting that time when you are used to researching and trying cases is hard. That is hard to make that life balance to be in your kids’ lives.”
Custody cases are the ones that Devine focuses most of his attention on, striving to get them right due to their delicate nature.
“One of the most important type of cases is custody cases,” Devine said. “If you get it right, you have really done something. As a judge, I meet with the child and make my ruling off of what I think is best. I grew up in a big family so I think I have an understanding of that. That may be one of the most important decisions, but also the most rewarding.”
What sets Devine apart from the other two candidates is his 30 years of experience at the Charles County Courthouse.
“I have been trying cases in this courthouse for 30 years,” Devine said. “I have 15 years of domestic experience and another 15 years of criminal cases.”
Specialty courts — such as drug court and mental health court — are some new implementations he would like to see come to fruition in Charles County.
“There is a new wave of doing specialty courts,” Devine said. “We have family recovery court. It isn’t technically a court, but it overviews people. We may expand that. It is a question of funding. Half of our funding comes from grants. Other counties have them. It is coming, we just need to get it moving.”
Devine said that if you ask anybody who works in the courthouse their opinion on who should be elected, they will likely choose him.
“If you know anyone who works in the law, or anyone who works in the courthouse and interacts with the judges on a regular basis, ask them their opinion. I think that is going to be favorable to me,” Devine said confidently.
