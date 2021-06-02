Renee Thompson-Flores is "incredibly excited" to start serving as commander of American Legion Randolph Furey Post 170.
Thompson-Flores, who was recently voted into the position in a contested election, envisions working 10 to 15 hours a week during evenings and on weekends at the post, which is located at 4345 Livingston Road in Indian Head.
Thompson-Flores was nominated for the new position by Earl McKay, a past commander of the post, she said. She is scheduled to be installed as post commander on June 19.
She will be the first female to hold this position at Post 170.
"I'm immersed in public service," the Accokeek resident said, noting she plans to keep her full-time position with Inova Medical Group in Northern Virginia.
Since retiring from the U.S. Navy in 2009, the New Orleans native has worked as a project manager for interns at the U.S. Postal Service in Washington, D.C., and as a senior outpatient practice manager for Inova.
The mother of Madison Esquilin, 19, of Chicago, and husband of Geovanni Flores, a retired Navy sailor who served 20 years, Thompson-Flores said she enjoyed her 22 years in the Navy.
“My naval service was honestly fueled by the desire to have my education funded and do something different for three years," Thompson-Flores said. "I left [Louisiana State University], and it turned into the adventure of a lifetime. ... I immediately knew I would become a lifelong sailor."
Thompson-Flores said she was one of the first women to serve on the U.S.S. George Washington aircraft carrier, and was the first woman to be surface warfare and air warfare certified on that ship.
The retired chief hospital corpsman noted that she served in Italy and the Center for Naval Leadership and the Armed Services Blood Bank Center, both in Bethesda, the Washington Navy Yard and at Paxtuxent River Naval Air Station.
Thompson-Flores and her family have volunteered serving meals to seniors with the Washington group So Others Might Eat once a month since 2006, she said.
"It's exciting that they trusted me" to be commander, she said, adding that it was humbling to be elected.