A historic structure once used to house workers during World War I is up for demolition at Naval Support Facility Indian Head.
The announcement of the demolition was made known by a Naval Support Activity South Potomac press release issued on Aug. 5. The announcement was made in accordance with Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966.
According to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation website, federal agencies are required to to consider the effects on historic properties of projects they carry out, assist, fund, permit, license or approve throughout the country.
Building D40, which sits just within the main gate of the Naval Support Facility Indian Head, resides north of Strauss Avenue and south of Library Lane.
According to the National Register of Historic Places, whose information was cited in the release, building D40 is considered the first house constructed on the north side of Strauss Avenue in 1917.
“Specifically, Building D40 was constructed to meet the housing shortage for workers at the Naval Powder Factory,” the release said.
The building has not been occupied since the early 2000s when it served as the base’s general library.
Further use of the building was evaluated for potential re-use by the U.S. Navy, but given the building’s proximity to the main gate, occupied re-use of the building was prevented.
Deterioration of the interior including the presence of “significant amounts” of mold, mildew and hazardous materials also contributed to the decision against further use of the structure.
The decision was made that the building would be completely demolished and the site restored to a grassy area.
Naval Support Activity South Potomac acknowledged that the destruction of Building D40 would have an adverse affect on the residential historic district in Indian Head.
The Advisory Council on Historic Preservation defines adverse effect as an undertaking that may directly or indirectly alter the characteristics of a property included in the National Register that diminish the property’s design, setting, materials, workmanship, feeling or association.
According to the release, the Navy is proposing the preparation and distribution of physical materials discussing the residential historic district. Review of the materials would be undertaken by the Maryland Historic Trust State Historic Preservation Officer.
Materials would be distributed at the Naval Support Facility Indian Head Visitor Control Center and other locations at the facility. A digital information package would also be uploaded to the Naval Support Facility Indian Head home page.
Individuals with questions or comments for the project are asked to contact Jeron Hayes, public affairs officer for Naval Support Activity South Potomac, at jeron.hayes@mavy.mil or by phone at 540-653-8153. Residents can also call toll-free at 866-359-5540.
Those interested in sending in written comments should do so by Sept. 6 by mailing to Naval Support Potomac Attn: Public Affairs Officer, Code N00P, 6509 Sampson Road, Dahlgren, VA, 22448-5108.
