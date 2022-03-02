In October 2017, three Indian Head brothers came to their mother with a humble request for more money to purchase Nerf guns and video games.
As Ryan Gil, 13, explained, that request was denied.
“Our mom said 'no' and said get a job or start a business,” Gil said.
While most kids might have started a business mowing lawns or shoveling snow in the winter, Ryan and his older brother Collin Gil, 16, along with younger brother Austin Gil, 11, decided to think bigger.
The three started Fréres Branchiaux, a home fragrance company that has earned its place as the first youth-led company to be featured in Target’s 2022 Black History Month campaign.
From a small warehouse in White Plains, the brothers make candles, room sprays, diffusers and other home fragrance products.
Their line has over 30 scents and boasts multiple lines including a line of astrology candles, which features candles that “matches your birth month, your mood, your mysticism and your mantra,” according to their website.
Their mother, Celena Gill, 46, of Indian Head, said selling their products at Target was one of the brothers' goals.
“They made a list of stores they wanted to be in and Target was one of the stores they wanted to be in,” Celena said.
Ryan said Target was one of their choices because they noticed a lot of people buying candles from the store.
Their product line is now carried in 885 of the chain's stores until March 13.
While Target was one of their goals, the Gil brothers have even bigger dreams for the future of their business.
“For me, it's to be a $1 billion business,” Austin Gil said.
“Just keep expanding, get a brick and mortar store, get more employees [and] keep expanding to where we can still be apart of the business without having to be so active in the business,” Collin Gil said of his aspirations.
Fréres Branchiaux has three scents in Target stores until March 13.