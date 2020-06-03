Indian Head employees recognized with Warfare Centers Awards

Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technology Division employees earned honors by being recognized in four different categories at the 2020 Warfare Centers Awards, according to a Indian Head naval base press release.
Established in 2005, the Warfare Centers Awards program recognizes achievements in the following six categories: the Alan J. Dean Award for Talent Management, the Collaboration Award, the Information Security Award, the Innovation Award, the Knowledge Sharing Award and the Technical Support Services Award. While the ceremony is indefinitely postponed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Naval Sea Systems Command, or NAVSEA, warfare centers leaders wanted to highlight the extraordinary efforts of employees across the enterprise.
Below is a brief summary of the command’s accomplishments:
• Alan J. Dean Award for Talent Management (Indian Head University Team): Angie Amen, Lekisha Hodges and Susan Tanner. The team was recognized for outstanding contributions through the development and implementation of the Indian Head University portal. This operating structure allows the workforce to easily access, understand and sign up for learning, development and educational opportunities and streamlined the training approval process. The group increased training requests by providing employees with information and opportunities that improve, support and sustain technical and professional proficiency.
• Innovation Award (Distributed Fuze Architecture Patent Team): Kevin Cochran, John Hendershot and Daniel Pines. The team was awarded for creativity in the development of an innovative safety and arming device architecture to address reliability issues while meeting volume and cost constraints. The architecture allows for safe and economical sharing of modern fuze components across submunitions.
• John C. Mickey Award for Collaboration (Warfare Centers’ Underwater Explosion Characterization Team): Indian Head members included Thomas Breen, Brian Cole, Dale Cornette, Thomas Davis, Emily Leitsch, Darlene Galloza Lorenzo, George McDaniel, Erik Saar, Stephen Stitles, Daniela Wagas, James White and Caroline Wiley. The team was awarded for significant collaboration between Carderock, Indian Head and Crane Divisions required to characterize the performance of newly developed underwater explosives and to fill in performance data gaps for current Navy explosives. Their efforts will improve the effectiveness and lethality of Navy explosives.
• John C. Mickey Award for Collaboration (Warfare Centers’ Project Z Team): Indian Head members included Chris Bamix, Thomas Breen, Brian Howell, M’Heeraw Kennedy, Paul VanSant and Caroline Wiley. The team was recognized for substantial contributions in the development and demonstration of a subsea and seabed warfare capability through collaboration between Newport, Carderock, Indian Head and Panama City Divisions.
• John C. Mickey Award for Collaboration (Warfare Centers’ In-Service Engineering Agent of the Future Team): Indian Head represented by Jean Nelson. The team was recognized for substantial contributions achieved through collaboration between the 10 divisions hosting a major campaign for the warfare centers, the Office of Naval Research and more than 100 businesses and government agencies to strategize on targeted technologies for fiscal years 2020 and 2021. The team’s efforts resulted in productivity improvements to rapidly develop and demonstrate technology in response to a Joint Emergent Operational Need Statement.
• Technical Support Services Award: Ryan Kelly. He received the award for demonstrating tireless dedication to the mission and commitment to excellence as the lead 7th Fleet Chemical, Biological and Radiological Waterfront Technician. He went above and beyond in attaining radiological control certifications and qualifications in order to more fully support 7th Fleet needs.