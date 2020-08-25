On Wednesday, Aug. 19, the Indian Head planning commission voted unanimously to approve a new LED sign for the front of the Indian Head Volunteer Fire Department.
During an interview last week, Brandon Paulin, mayor of Indian Head, told Southern Maryland News the reason for the new sign was to help the department "become more visible."
"The sign that they currently have is pretty old," he said. "They're getting an LED sign. ... It is an upgrade improvement."
Mark Harman, planning and zoning administrator for the town, during the meeting said the sign will not have much of a "visual discrepancy," but it will be more aesthetically appealing.
"It's going to look a lot nicer. ... Not that there's anything wrong with what's there now, but certainly, the new updated sign I think is going to look a little better," he said.
In regards to sign location and size regulations, Harman added that, when viewed in a PDF format, it is in "compliance with the town's ordinances."
During the meeting, Jeff Williams, chief of the Indian Head fire department, said the company did "everything they could" in getting a copy of the ordinance for the signage.
"Anything that we looked at, anybody we talked to," he said, "stayed within that realm," the chief said. "Working with Mark and keeping everything on the up and up. ... The old sign will be removed."