A potential name change for Indian Head Highway to Piscataway Highway appears to not be in the cards despite passage of a bill designating the Charles County highway for the Native American tribe earlier this year.
House Bill 1433, sponsored by Del. Jay Walker (D-Prince George’s) and cosponsored by over 20 delegates, sought to require the state highway administration to designate Maryland Route 210 as Piscataway Highway. State legislators passed the bill in April.
Walker made clear at the time that the intent of the law was to change the name of the roadway.
“The bill removes the discriminatory name of Indian Head Highway from Maryland Route 210 and renames it Piscataway Highway to honor the ancestral land of the Piscataway People,” Walker said during a hearing of the House Environment and Transportation Committee on March 11.
Jesse Swann, who identified himself as chief of the Piscataway Conoy Tribe, blasted the name’s discriminatory nature in a letter sent to delegates.
“My grandmother told me that the heads of Indians were removed and placed on stakes as a warning to other Indians coming through the area,” Swann said.
However, the state highway administration did not view the law as a mandate to change the name, according to a letter sent to delegates on the matter.
“The MDOT already has an established policy and procedure for roadway dedication, naming or renaming,” the letter stated.
The letter added that House Bill 1433 did not clarify the exact meaning of “designate,” but did warn that a potential renaming would pose challenges ranging from map and sign replacements and changes to 911 services.
In an email sent on May 19, Swann said he objected the Maryland Department of Transportation’s interpretation.
“We understood the designation as the act of selecting, identifying or naming, which we all understood as the renaming of the highway,” Swann wrote.
“We, the original inhabitants of this land, feel very bamboozled and defeated,” Swann added.
An email request for an interview with Swann went unanswered.
Rosanna Swann, who identified herself as first lady of the Piscataway Conoy Tribe, said in an email Monday that it was “400 years past time for the support of the Piscataway People.” She said the tribe had identified thousands of supporters for the name change.
However, some in the Piscataway Conoy Tribe were against changing the name of the roadway.
Francis Gray, who identified himself as tribal chair of the Piscataway Conoy Tribe, sent a letter to delegates against any change of the roadway’s name.
“I would like to state that while it would be an honor to have recognition of our tribe’s longstanding presence in the state of Maryland, the renaming of this highway has mixed support amongst our membership and Piscataway tribal community,” Gray wrote.
He went on to say that some were concerned that the name change would erase mentions of the term “Indian headlands,” which he said was used in historical records to identify the Southern Maryland region.
Gray also mentioned that some had voiced concerns of having their name attached to the roadway due to the road’s reputation as “one of the deadliest highways in the state of Maryland.”
Charles County commissioners were updated on the situation by Danielle Mitchell, assistant county attorney, during a meeting Tuesday.
The commissioners sought clarification on how the law would effect naming of the roadway.
Mitchell stated that the state would move ahead with their designation process under their interpretation of the bill, placing signs dedicating the highway but not changing the actual name of the road, which is also known as Route 210.
Commissioner Amanda M. Stewart (D) said it would be interesting to see how state legislators handled the matter during the next General Assembly session.
The board opted not to take a position when the bill came up for a hearing during this year’s session.
