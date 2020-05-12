Indian Head main gate to close May 30 for renovations

The main gate at Naval Support Facility Indian Head will be closed for a projected six months as an entry control point renovation project is completed, according to an NSF press release.
The project will include construction of a new building to properly protect police officers, along with a variety of repairs and maintenance needed to enhance security across the base, according to the press release.
On Saturday, May 30, all traffic will be diverted to entry at Post 4 off Pye Street and the main gate will be closed until the project is completed. Base officials are working closely with community and law enforcement officials to keep the public informed, as the project is anticipated to cause regular back-ups during high traffic arrival times on weekdays. Tenant commands are being asked to explore potential options to reduce the number of vehicles accessing the gate in an effort to reduce anticipated congestion.
During morning rush hour, the base will provide two gates for entry, from 5:30 to 9 a.m., in an effort to relieve traffic backup. Employees will be able to access Gate 5 via Dr. Mitchell Lane via Dr. Andrews Way and proceed behind Indian Head Elementary School.
Every effort will be made to expedite construction efforts to limit inconveniences to the community and base employees, according to the press release.
For more information, contact the NSASP Public Affairs Office at 540-284-0129.