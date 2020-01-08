An Indian Head man was arrested Jan. 7 by deputy state fire marshals after allegedly "slicing the tires of a vehicle and then [attempting] to set fire to the car after he threw a Molotov cocktail at the vehicle," a press release says.
At approximately 9:30 a.m., per the release, the Charles County Sheriff's Office responded to Glymont Road after the victim discovered their vehicles' tires were slashed overnight and subsequently finding the detonated remains of the incendiary device. The investigation determined the destruction of property and attempted arson occurred just after 1 a.m.
The fire marshal's investigation, the release states, identified Montell Ray Elliott as the suspect. Elliott allegedly did an estimated $1,000 in damage.
Elliott was taken into custody the evening of Jan. 7 without incident and was charged with manufacturing/possession of a destructive device, second-degree arson and malicious burning and malicious destruction of property valued at less than $1,000.
Elliott is currently being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center. Online court records show he has a preliminary hearing scheduled in district court Feb. 5.