An Indian Head man on probation for his involvement in a 2019 armed robbery is facing additional charges after allegedly assaulting a female acquaintance.
Branden Alfred Holland, 23, was arrested on Sept. 19 and charged with felony first-degree assault and four misdemeanors for second-degree assault, handgun on person, theft and false imprisonment.
According to a release from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, officers were searching for Holland after a warrant was issued for his arrest on Aug. 26.
Holland was accused of an attack on a female acquaintance where he threw her to the ground, dragged her across asphalt, pistol whipped her and threatened to shoot her, according to police.
The woman was able to break free and run for help while Holland fled the scene, the release stated.
According to Maryland Case Search, Holland was serving five years of probation after pleading guilty to a charge of felony armed robbery in June 2019. Holland was sentenced to 20 years in prison with all but 18 months suspended in July that year.
He has been ordered held without bond, and is scheduled to appear in Charles County District Court on Oct. 19 for a preliminary hearing on the first-degree assault charge.
In addition, Holland is scheduled to appear in Charles County Circuit Court on Oct. 20 for a probation violation hearing.