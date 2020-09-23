Indian Head man charged in March shooting

An Indian Head man was charged with first- and second-degree assault, use of a firearm in commission of a crime, reckless endangerment and other related weapons charges stemming from an incident in March.
According to charging documents from Charles County Sheriff’s Office Det. John Riffle, on March 21 shortly before midnight, the sheriff’s office and La Plata Police Department responded to the area of Kent Avenue in La Plata for a shooting. Upon arrival, officers learned from citizens and video surveillance that an unknown male suspect with a handgun shot at a victim who was in her vehicle.
The woman was driving a 1998 tan Honda passenger car. Prior to the arrival of the officers, the victim and the male, later identified by police as Rayvon Anthony Walls, 30, separately left the scene, with the male driving a gray passenger car. Officers observed several fired ammunition casings in a parking lot on Kent Avenue and the victim later returned to the scene.
Detectives advised they knew Walls to drive a gray Infiniti G35 from previous police contacts, and Walls was known to frequent the area of Kent Avenue while driving the Infinity, according to charging documents.
Detectives assumed the investigation and watched surveillance video that allegedly showed the victim and Walls engaged in a verbal argument in a parking lot on Kent Avenue. Walls then allegedly entered the victim’s car and is seen struggling with the victim, according to the police documents.
Walls attempted to leave in his vehicle, but the victim blocked his vehicle with her Honda. Walls allegedly backed his vehicle into the passenger side of the victim’s vehicle before maneuvering around her.
The victim positioned her vehicle to block Walls from leaving the parking lot again, causing damage to the driver side of his vehicle, according to police. Walls exited the vehicle to observe the damage, then allegedly retrieved a handgun from his vehicle and fired several rounds into the victim’s vehicle while she was in the driver’s seat.
Walls then allegedly fled the scene. The victim reported back Kent Avenue after initially fleeing but did not cooperate with detectives, nor did she provide any credible identity information that would identify Walls, according to police. Patrol officers located the victim’s vehicle at a residence in Charlotte Hall. The vehicle had several bullet holes and passenger side collision damage consistent with surveillance video. It was towed pending a search and seizure warrant.
Contact was made with the victim’s mother, who advised her daughter came to her residence with her vehicle containing several bullet holes. The victim’s mother said her daughter told her a male friend shot at her car while at her apartment on Kent Avenue. The victim had an alleged relationship with Walls for about six months, charging documents state. The mother advised she did not know the male’s name but knew he drove a silver passenger car and lived in the area of Indian Head.
Detectives checked the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration for the registration of Walls’ vehicle, which was identified and allegedly registered to another male. Contact was made with the Maryland State Police gun center, who provided Walls’ identifying information.
The gun center advised that Walls was prohibited from possessing a firearm for a felony conviction from a 2008 firearm and drug trafficking crime. Walls was also previously charged with armed robbery.
Officers obtained an arrest warrant for Walls, who initially avoided arrest. He was located Sept. 14 at a La Plata residence by sheriff’s officers with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Task Force. During the execution of the search warrant, officers allegedly found a stolen firearm.
Walls is being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center. His trial is scheduled for Jan. 25, 2021.
Twitter: @RyanSoMdNews