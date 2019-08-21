An Indian Head man is in custody after allegedly attempting to shoot a woman during the course of an argument Saturday.
Officers responded to a reported domestic assault in progress in Indian Head around 12:14 p.m., according to the statement of charges. There, the victim told police she had been in an argument with her boyfriend, 46-year-old Joel Urias Fuentes-Mendoza. At one point, the woman said, Fuentes-Mendoza allegedly produced a gun and “put the gun into her face with his finger on the trigger, and stated ‘We are both going to go.’”
The woman fought Fuentes-Mendoza for control of the weapon, according to the report, as her son called 911. She managed to retrieve the weapon and Fuentes-Mendoza left. Officers found and arrested him at a nearby liquor store a short time later. Fuentes-Mendoza allegedly told officers he never touched the weapon.
Fuentes-Mendoza was charged with attempted second-degree murder and first-degree assault.
Originally ordered held without bond, he is currently being held on $5,000 bond according to online court records. A preliminary hearing is scheduled Sept. 17.
