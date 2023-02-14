An Indian Head man has been arrested and charged with murder after a Monday afternoon shooting that left two dead and one man seriously injured.

Jayden Kevin Craig, 19, of Indian Head was arrested on Feb. 14 and charged with two counts of felony first- and second-degree murder, one count each of felony first- and second-degree attempted murder, three counts of felony first-degree assault and four assault and weapons-related misdemeanors.


Twitter: @DarrylSoMdNews