An Indian Head man has been arrested and charged with murder after a Monday afternoon shooting that left two dead and one man seriously injured.
Jayden Kevin Craig, 19, of Indian Head was arrested on Feb. 14 and charged with two counts of felony first- and second-degree murder, one count each of felony first- and second-degree attempted murder, three counts of felony first-degree assault and four assault and weapons-related misdemeanors.
At around 1:53 p.m. on Feb. 13, officers were called to the area of Shelton Court for reports of a shooting, according to a release from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.
Witnesses reported that an individual had been shot and fled the scene in a vehicle.
Officers later caught up with the vehicle on Route 210 in the area of Laurel Drive in Bryans Road and observed three men, all suffering from gunshot wounds.
First aid was rendered to the men until paramedics arrived, but Xavien Bert Carroll, 19, of Nanjemoy, was declared dead at the scene.
The other two men were transported to the hospital for treatment where Amonte Martez Green, 23, of Waldorf died due to his injuries.
A third 23-year-old male remains in the hospital in serious condition, according to police, who did not reveal the man’s name.
Detectives through their investigation developed Craig as a suspect and tracked him to Pomfret where he was arrested without incident.
Craig is currently on probation from a June 15, 2022, arrest for misdemeanor firearm possession by a minor. He pleaded guilty in December and served two days in jail and is currently on three years of unsupervised probation
Anyone with information is asked to call Charles sheriff’s Detective Worley at 301-609-6518.
Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can do so by calling Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS, submit tips online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com, or by using the P3Intel mobile app.