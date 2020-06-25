Indian Head man charged with drug distribution

An Indian Head man was arrested and charged with multiple counts of distributing and possession with intent to distribute the controlled dangerous substance fentanyl, heroin and other related charges after a search and seizure warrant was executed by narcotics detectives on June 19.
According to Charles County Sheriff’s Office Det. Warker’s statement of charges, members of the sheriff’s office’s narcotics enforcement section located and arrested Sean Michael Allen, 26, shortly before 10:45 a.m. in the parking lot of a hotel on Indian Head Highway. Allen allegedly attempted to flee on foot but was apprehended and placed into custody.
Allen was searched which allegedly revealed two room keys and two small baggies of suspected heroin. The two bags were later field tested using the Thermo Scientific TruNarc Analyzer. The first bag displayed an inconclusive test result, and the second revealed a heroin/fentanyl mixture.
The first bag was allegedly .01 grams in weight, while the second was weighed at .03 grams. Detectives determined the recovered heroin/fentanyl mixture was consistent with street level sales, with the estimated value being about $60.
Officers made contact with the hotel manager and advised the search and seizure warrant was being executed on the room where Allen was staying. Upon entry to the room, detectives smelled a strong odor of suspected marijuana. In plain view in the hotel room, detectives then observed on the television stand a digital scale and a large quantity of a white powdery substance consistent with suspected cocaine or heroin.
The room was secured pending an additional search and seizure warrant for the room. Upon execution of the warrant, detectives recovered new and used plastic bags, a working digital scale, tally sheet, mixing bowls and strainers, a jar of Benefiber, two cellphones, two plastic bags containing an unknown rock-like substance, two plastic bags containing an unknown powdery substance and approximately $4,588 in U.S. currency.
The first bag of rock-like substance was tested and showed a cocaine base, consistent with crack cocaine. The digital scale showed a reading of 28 grams and was consistent with an amount used for distribution, with an estimated value at $2,800.
The second bag of rock-like substance was tested and displayed a reading of fentanyl compound, with an approximate weight of six grams. Detectives determined the compound was well in excess of personal use and was also consistent with an amount used for distribution, with an estimated value of $600.
The two recovered bags of powdery substance recovered from Allen’s room were tested. The first revealed a heroin/fentanyl mixture, and was weighed at 15 grams, consistent with an amount used for distribution. The value of the contents of the first bag was estimated at $1,500.
The second bag also revealed a heroin/fentanyl mixture and displayed a reading of 15 grams with an estimated value of $1,800. The total amount of heroin/fentanyl mixture that was recovered from Allen’s hotel room was about 33 grams with an approximate street value of $3,300.
Detectives determined the digital scale was used as a manufacturing and packaging tool for drug users/sellers. Detectives determined that possessing large quantities of heroin/fentanyl mixture and crack cocaine was indicative of a drug dealer. The dealer will weigh the product on the digital scale and package it in plastic sandwich bags for street level sales.
Detectives also determined that Benefiber is used in the manufacturing and distribution of powder cocaine, crack cocaine and heroin/fentanyl mixtures. Drug sellers will use Benefiber as an adulterate or “cutting agent” to increase the bulk of powder cocaine and heroin/fentanyl. Bowls and strainers are also commonly used in the production of narcotics.
It was determined by detectives that the large amount of currency and drugs were in direct correlation with one another, indicative of a drug dealer selling cycle. Detectives found that Allen was in the middle of his drug selling cycle, as the ratio of drugs and currency recovered was nearly even.
In November 2019, members of the narcotics enforcement section served a search warrant on a separate hotel room where Allen was allegedly staying, according to a sheriff’s office press release. Allen was under investigation for distributing narcotics to include heroin, fentanyl, crack cocaine and powder cocaine.
During the warrant, 28 grams of fentanyl and 28 grams of crack were recovered, as well as heroin and cocaine. Allen was charged with possession with intent to distribute and held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center until February, when he was released on his own recognizance.
After his release, detectives became aware Allen was again dealing narcotics and the subsequent investigation took place. Allen is currently being held without bond at the detention center and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 17.
