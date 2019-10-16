A 19-year-old Indian Head man was indicted and arrested on a first-degree murder charge alleging that he killed Thomas Edward Douglass, 63, in a fatal car accident in Mechanicsville last spring.
Preliminary investigation of the May 18 crash determined that Avery Leslie Stokes, who was 18 at the time of the crash, was driving a car which crashed into a tree along New Market Turner Road near its intersection with Rustin Family Way. He and a front-seat passenger, Alexandra Cassandra Howard, who was then 18, were flown to area hospitals after the incident.
Douglass was located in the back seat of the car and declared dead at the scene of the 1 p.m. crash.
St. Mary’s sheriff’s Capt. Steven Hall said after the crash that Douglass was not a family member of either of the teenagers.
A St. Mary’s grand jury indicted Stokes last week on charges of first-degree murder and negligent manslaughter involving a car for Douglass’ death, and a count of first-degree assault for Howard’s injuries.
The indictment alleges that Stokes killed Douglass “feloniously, willfully and of deliberately premeditated malice aforethought.”
Stokes was arrested last Wednesday morning, and was ordered by St. Mary’s Circuit Judge Joseph Stanalonis to be held without bond in the county detention center awaiting trial the next day.
The case is being prosecuted by Assistant State’s Attorney Laura Caspar.
A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said that no comment could be made about the allegations as it has been indicted. The spokesperson said that Stokes was residing with his father in Mechanicsville when the incident occurred.
Stokes is scheduled for a hearing on Nov. 1 and is scheduled for a trial on Jan. 14.
