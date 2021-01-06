Tim Huber considers himself to be a very fortunate man.
Huber, 52, of Indian Head has a remarkable skill set — he’s an athlete, computer programmer and artist. His musical talent as a vocalist, musician and producer has also gotten some notice lately.
The renaissance man explained his latest collection — a compact disc entitled “Strength” — was inspired by his recovery from a devastating injury sustained during a competitive volleyball match.
“The theme of ‘Strength’ is really about coping with adversity, positivity and that you live one day at a time,” he said of the rock album.
With a broad vocal range and the ability to play several instruments, Huber does it all on the 13 cuts that comprise his latest release. Through recording technology, he’s a one-man band “partly out of necessity and partly out of a love for music. I’ll start with a mood and then I’ll build up.”
As for lyrical content, Huber admits he will make the words to his songs “a little more vague than more specific. Sometimes simpler is better. So I layer a lot of simpler parts to make complex sounds. I just try to do what fits the song.”
The way Huber describes it, layering the tracks that comprise a single CD cut is fairly labor-intensive. “You can end up with 150 and 160 tracks,” he said. “You generally carve out frequencies. It’s a gradual process. The hard part is leaving space” for vocals, he added.
Among the musical artists who have inspired him, Huber mentioned U2, Robert Plant, Sting, Michael Jackson and Prince.
Of U2, Huber said, “I always wanted to create sounds like that, recreate the mood, energy.”
Huber hasn’t limited his musical talent to studio work. He recalled playing piano bars in college, plus previous live gigs at the Post Office Pavilion in Washington, D.C., and other dining venues.
Playing before an audience, Huber said, “helps a lot because it teaches you values in all sorts of genres and all sorts of instrumentation. You learn how to sing in different styles.” His first CD, “Drama Queen,” was recorded in 2015 and released in 2017, and Huber said it was a hit on Amazon’s music platform.
Recently, Huber was a guest on Harford Community College’s WHFC-FM, and was interviewed by Matt Terry, host of a one-hour program called “Fresh Tracks.”
“You are truly inspiring,” Terry told Huber, hailing him as “a man who is a super hero.”
So what advice does this local musical superhero have for other fledgling recording artists?
Noting that Amazon debuts 7.6 million songs every two weeks, Huber advises that “cover art is important” in getting online perusers to check out your work.
More importantly, he added, “Make sure you like your own stuff before you submit it. Because once it’s out, you can’t take it back.”
In addition to Amazon, “Strength” is available on Apple, Youtube, Spotify, IHeart and other streaming sources.
Twitter: @MartySoMdNews