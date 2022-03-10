An effort to build a badly needed fresh food market in Indian Head is one step closer to reality after the town council approved $375,000 in grant funds to assist in the development of a grocery store.
The ordinance passed on a 2-1 vote in a hybrid meeting with in-person attendance at the Village Green Pavilion.
“This is extremely exciting. Like it’s been stated before, the last time there was a grocery store in town was in 1999,” Mayor Brandon Paulin said after Monday’s vote.
The measure would provide funds given to the town under the American Rescue Plan Act to assist in the development of Oasis Fresh Food Market.
The initiative, started by owners of Clarity Coffee Shop Mark and Marilyn Steele, seeks to bring fresh food options to the town.
Public support was overwhelmingly positive with 582 submitted comments in favor of the ordinance and only three in opposition.
Opposition comments were logged during the public comment period during the work session on Feb. 7.
Comments during Monday’s meeting were also overwhelmingly positive, with many residents speaking on the need for a grocery store in the town.
“I’d love to have a place to go grocery shopping where I don’t have to spend $15 or $20 just in fuel to get to the grocery store,” Jame Toribio, partner at the Outdoor Living Company, said.
“I think it was really great to see people come out to support Indian Head, be it they were for or against the movement.” Councilwoman Cassandra “Cassie” Grumbine said.
Grumbine and Paulin both voted yes on the ordinance.
Brian Klaas, 55, of Nanjemoy voiced concerns about the increase in costs to the town for the project, which seeks to turn the old Algonquin building in town into a fresh food market.
“It is my hope that studies and due diligence will be conducted before committing such a large increase in town funds to the project,” Klaas said.
Vice Mayor Ron Sitoula voiced similar concerns in voting “no” on the ordinance.
“Indian Head needs a grocery store. I’ve always supported that, but in what form and what is the fiduciary duty of an elected official?” Sitoula said.
Sitoula had concerns about how the money will be spent on the project that also includes a space for Papaleo’s Ice Cream in the building as well as affordable living apartments.
Marilyn Steele said that funds from the town would only be spent on matters related to the opening of the grocery store.
Steele said the entire project will cost $3.75 million, and funding streams are being sought for the remaining $1.6 million needed to fully fund the initiative.
Twitter: @DarrylSoMdNews