The Indian Head Town Council is considering moving its standing monthly meeting time, and is asking town residents to sound off on their preferences.
Mayor Brandon Paulin announced the intent to change the meeting time at the council’s Nov. 4 business meeting. The council currently meets the first Monday of each month at 7:30 p.m.
At Monday’s meeting, Paulin said they were considering moving the meeting to 4 p.m. in the hopes of attracting more participation from town residents. However, Paulin said, he and his fellow council members are not committed to the 4 p.m. time slot and encouraged the public to weigh in.
Paulin said the council will discuss the proposed change at this month’s work session, which will be held at town hall at 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 20. It will come up for discussion a third time at the scheduled Dec. 2 town council meeting.
LINDSAY RENNER-WOOD