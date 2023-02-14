The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that killed two men and seriously injured a third in Indian Head on Monday.
At around 1:53 p.m. on Feb. 13, officers were called to the area of Shelton Court for reports of a shooting, according to a release from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.
Witnesses reported that an individual had been shot and fled the scene in a vehicle.
Officers later caught up with the vehicle on Route 210 in the area of Laurel Drive in Bryans Road and observed three men, all suffering from gunshot wounds.
First aid was rendered to the men until paramedics arrived, but Xavien Bert Carroll, 19, of Nanjemoy, was declared dead at the scene.
The other two men were transported to the hospital for treatment where Amonte Martez Green, 23, of Waldorf, died due to his injuries.
A third 23-year-old male remains in the hospital in serious condition, according to police, who did not reveal the man’s name.
A preliminary investigation revealed that the shooting took place on Shelton Court and appeared to be an isolated incident.
The sheriff’s office and Charles County Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for a tip that leads to an arrest in this case.
Anyone with information is asked to call Charles sheriff's Detective Worley at 301-609-6518.
Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can do so by calling Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS, submit tips online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com, or by using the P3Intel mobile app.
