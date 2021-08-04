Jerilyn Gomez realized something was wrong with their township’s water supply early last December when orange colored water with a burning smell came out of their taps.
The house where she lives with her husband is located near the well that supplies her community in Indian Head with water since 1962, and the discoloration and the smell made it clear that something was wrong.
“My husband had reached out to the board, and we found out later that other households had reported something as well,” Gomez said.
Gomez is telling her story after the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development for Delaware and Maryland reached out to supply emergency funds to repair the community’s well.
“They were in a pretty dire situation,” Scott Kessel, state director for USDA Rural Development regional office said.
From Dec. 11, when a last ditch effort to fix the well failed until June of this year, the community was forced to receive water from a portable tanker truck after the water in their well was declared unsafe.
During that time, Gomez said that she and her husband, Chris Nisbett, set up a tankless water heater and drew water from their pool to be able to take showers.
Gomez, who is now the president of the township’s local water board, said her family organized with Gary Williams and John and Pat Biles to check the water level with a stick.
Biles was also tasked with water sampling for the community, and performed checks on the water on the temporary tanker, which caused $500 to refill.
But even with the checks, water did run out from time to time.
“There was no automation,” Gomez said.
USDA Rural Development provided $113,000, consisting of an $82,000 grant and a $31,000 loan, for fixes on the well.
Funds were provided through the organization’s Water and Waste Disposal Loans and Grants, and partnered with the Southeast Rural Community Assistance Project, who provided a $20,000 grant for the temporary tanker.
Gomez said the money would also be used to repay a loan that they took out to pay for work on the well before the money came through.
The repairs for the well were completed in June, but the problems were not over.
However, Gomez was clear to say that the issues were not with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, but with A.C. Shultes, who was in charge of doing the work. Gomez said that the well was still under a boil water advisory, as the statement of portability had not yet been received.
Further work on the well had caused a failure in the most recent sample, though Gomez hoped another sample that was in the process of being checked would be cleared.
Despite problems, Gomez said the community was appreciative of the help provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and hoped for good news when the water sample came back in two weeks.
A request for comment from A.C. Shultes was not returned before press time.
