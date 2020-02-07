Starr Barbour of Indian Head had a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity Tuesday night to accompany Majority Leader Rep. Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) to the State of the Union Address in Washington, D.C.
One of two Maryland guests selected by Hoyer to attend the annual event, Barbour said, “I will say that now I can check that box.”
“The only other time I had been in Congress before was on a field trip as a student over 25 years ago,” She added.
She said that when she saw the Supreme Court justices walk in she realized, “The enormity of the event, but bigger than that, the greatness of our democracy, where all it, whether we agree or disagree, was on display.”
“To see the power structure of the United States come together and be able to listen and hear, even if I don’t agree … which there were many points I didn’t agree with, it was still a beautiful thing,” she said.
“This is why this country is great. And me being black, come on now, this is like my ancestors’ dream,” she added.
“No matter what is wrong, this is still a great democracy,” she said. “You can see the interaction between people, who is sitting with whom, and who stands for what and who applauds for what.”
Being there in person did have its drawbacks. From her spot in the gallery of the house, she could not tell that the president had refused to shake hands with the Speaker of the House Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), or that she had physically torn up her copy of his speech as everyone began filing out.
She said that being there made one realize the gravity and solemnity of the occasion, adding “I can say there is a vibration in the room.”
“It was tremendous to just be in the chamber and see the theater of government take place and see people you have only seen on TV,” Barbour said.
She said, you come to realize “these are just regular people who work for us. And if they don’t work out, we just put someone else in there place.”
Barbour, while living in Accoceek with her parents, graduated from Oxon Hill High School and received her bachelor’s degree from North Carolina A&T University.
She comes from a long line of teachers, the last being her mother, a retired Prince George’s County teacher who passed away at age 65. Her father is a retired firefighter from Prince George’s County.
Ten years ago, Barbour truncated her 15-year career with companies such as Genera Electric, IBM and Accenture to return home and be with her ailing mother.
Barbour also cites the extended illness of her mother and the current illness of her father as the source of her strong advocacy for universal health care.
Also a strong advocate for maternal care for mothers and children, especially in the African American community, Barbour proudly noted that the need for maternal care programs was part of the State of the Union message.
Hoyer’s office noted in a press release that Barbour was in the first class of the March of Dimes MOMentum Policy Advocacy Fellows, was founder of STILLGOING, a web based program that promotes workplace wellness and productivity, was co-creator of the Historically Black Colleges and Universities Mental Health College Tour that began this October at Tennessee State University and is co-host of Amerikan Therapy, a podcast for mental health and young black Americans.
Barbour said that she first met Hoyer last year during a roundtable discussion with him as part of their work with the Majority Leader Task Force on Poverty and Opportunity. Hoyer’s office said the task force was founded by him and chaired by Rep. Barbara Lee, a Democrat from California.
Hoyer said in an email that it was an honor to host Starr as his guest to the president’s State of the Union address.
“The work Starr does is extremely important, and I was glad to use this opportunity to highlight the hard work she is doing in our communities,” Hoyer said. “Starr’s presence at the State of the Union helped send a message to President Trump that he must stop sabotaging health care access in our nation. Instead of undermining health care, we must work together to improve access to affordable care, and I look forward to working with Starr and advocates in the Fifth District to achieve this objective.”
Barbour is also the founder and CEO of Triangle Accountability Solutions, her sole proprietor company that for the last 10 years has provided government consulting services such as IT Transformational work and accounting transformation and audit readiness.
She said the bulk of her business work is with the Defense Department, the last remaining major federal agency that is not audited. She said that during the last two years they have been kicking off an audit program, and that she has spent her time preparing the Navy and Air Force for financial audits.
She is a certified defense and a government financial manager and a project management and a mindfulness based stress reduction professional.
Barbour said that she is developing an interest in politics and is currently in the running for one of the Democratic National Convention’s uncommitted delegates’ seats.
“I want to expand my awareness of where policy can close the gap on mental health, which is something I definitely am passionate about,” she said.
“Also how do we find a solution or a coupling of solutions, because I don’t think there is one solution, for closing the health care gap? That’s palpable to the American people,” Barbour added.
Barbour recounted that her involvement with the legislative process in Annapolis as an advocate, along with her experience last night in the U.S. House, has turned her thoughts to seeking a path for her new interest.
“I love Charles County. Since I am from here, my family is from here, and have deep roots here; I am interested in finding if there is a need, or space, where I can add value. If there is, then I would run for office,” Barbour said.