Gathering information was the central topic of the first meeting of the year for the Charles County Police Accountability Board held on Jan. 26.
The board is tasked with working with the county’s law enforcement agencies to improve policing in the county including through a disciplinary process to address citizen complaints against police officers.
To help guide decision making, the board found consensus to review annual reports on Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the La Plata Police Department from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies.
Tia Spencer-Blake, board member, told Southern Maryland News that information is critical to the board’s work.
“It’s going to be imperative. We need that information so we can make a better county for the citizens and for officers,” Blake said.
The Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies is the premier accreditation committee for law enforcement agencies around the country. Participating departments are assessed via virtual and site-based assessments for compliances outlined by the commission’s Standards for Law Enforcement Manual.
The manual outlines a host of procedures from recruitment and training of officers to promotion standards for officers and use of force guidelines.
Accredited departments are reviewed every for years by the commission in a report that includes use of force and citation statistics.
Both the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the La Plata Police Department are accredited through the commission.
The La Plata Police Department was re-certified in July 2022, while the sheriff’s office received its recertification in November 2020.
Brigitte Proctor, police accountability board chairperson, suggested the idea in order to monitor trends in policing as they work toward putting together the board’s annual report.
In addition, Proctor told board members that the administrative charging committee, which is set to meet on Feb. 8, plans to send a monthly report on its activity to the police accountability board.
Information on trends in policing will be key as the police accountability board works toward its end of the year report later this year. The board, along with similar boards in each Maryland county, was formed in the middle of last year per state law.
The police accountability board is required to submit a report to the Charles County commissioners identifying trends and provide recommendations on changes to policing policies by the end of the year.
Granville Johnson, board member, said that reports from the administrative charging committee would help provide a more “holistic” approach to assembling the board’s end of the year report.
“We need to take into account what the [charging committee] is seeing as they’re getting into the reports, digging into the information, digging into the investigations that come from the police departments,” Johnson said.
Those trends will become clear as the committee begins to work through cases.
The La Plata Police Department said on Thursday that three cases are set to eventually be heard by the committee, while the sheriff’s office has identified 14 cases that would meet the criteria to be seen by the committee.
Brian Eley, Charles sheriff’s office chief of staff, said that the 14 cases that have been identified since July 2022 do not represent any trend in complaints received by the department.