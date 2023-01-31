Brigitte Proctor

Brigitte Proctor is the Chairperson of the Charles County Police Accountability Board 

Gathering information was the central topic of the first meeting of the year for the Charles County Police Accountability Board held on Jan. 26.

The board is tasked with working with the county’s law enforcement agencies to improve policing in the county including through a disciplinary process to address citizen complaints against police officers.


